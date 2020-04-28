For the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, incompetence has become its brand.
Maybe that’s why our elected clerk, Tina Peters, is trying to blend into the background amid the most recent personnel moves in her office.
She hired a new elections manager last week, but the press release announcing the move said that Mesa County’s chief executive Pete Baier did the hiring.
Why would an elected official defer to a non-elected administrator on a hiring matter? It reinforces the notion that Peters isn’t up to the task of staffing her own office. But that’s not the strangest part of the press release, which starts like this:
“Mesa County Commissioners and the County Administrator approve Clerk Tina Peters’ reorganization plan for the Mesa County Elections Division. With that plan, Administrator Pete Baier selected Brandi Bantz as the new Mesa County Elections Director.”
When the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby asked Commissioner Rose Pugliese about the “reorganization,” she told him it was the first she’d heard anything about it. So commissioners didn’t approve anything, at least not in any formal meeting.
And Baier didn’t make the hire. Peters did. Baier was consulted, along with the county’s human resources department, which raises more questions. Peters’ “reorganization” doesn’t sound much different than what she’s been doing all along — hiring and firing people. Over the course of her tenure, Peters’ office has had more than two dozen people come and go. Maybe she consulted Baier and HR to assess the chances of a wrongful termination suit.
That could explain why she’s framing the narrative as if she’s a bystander to a process outside of her own purview.
Let’s review how we arrived at this puzzling moment. Peters is best known for disenfranchising 574 Mesa County voters. That’s the number of ballots that went uncounted from last fall’s election. Because of that embarrassing oversight, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office strongly suggested that Peters hire an elections supervisor ahead of the presidential primaries.
She installed Patti Inscho, the old elections manager in the clerk’s office under the previous clerk, Sheila Reiner. But as the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reports in today’s paper, Inscho is out after barely a month on the job.
Inscho’s replacement, Bantz, has worked in the El Paso County Elections Division for several years. She seems well-qualifed. But so was Inscho. Regardless, Peters describes El Paso County as the “Gold Star Standard” of elections processes. That may be true, but Mesa County’s election division was considered first-rate before Peters took the helm.
Issuing a deceptive press release is a head-scratcher, but it’s not even the most troubling thing that’s happened in the clerk’s office recently. The latest suggestion of incompetence within the clerk’s office comes from Bob Prescott, a would-be candidate for Mesa County commissioner, who alleges that the clerk’s office made serious errors in rejecting signatures he collected to petition onto the ballot.
He filed a lawsuit — the outcome of which is pending — seeking to get on the ballot
“Three of the four totals reported by the Clerk’s Office on the ‘Statement of Insufficiency’ are inaccurate: The ‘number of unverified signatures submitted’ is wrong, the ‘number of entries rejected’ is wrong, and the ‘number of entries accepted’ is wrong,” Gene Dreher, a computer expert hired by Prescott to review the clerk’s data, said in an affidavit filed with the court. “This lack of attention to accuracy is usually indicative of the presence of inexperienced staffing, lack of training, and inadequate supervision in a bureaucratic office environment.”
Tell us something we don’t know.
Additionally, Prescott’s lawsuit says the clerk’s office dragged its feet for two days in getting him the information he wanted to file a proper legal challenge.
Whether Prescott prevails with his lawsuit, there’s no denying that Peters’s office bungled another one of its duties — after she promised to learn from her past mistakes.
But don’t worry. Peters has imported the talent we need to reach a “Gold Star Standard.” We’ll probably never have to write another editorial about her incompetence again.