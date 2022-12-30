With emails between Mayor Anna Stout, County Commissioner Janet Rowland and School Board President Andrea Haitz coming to light, it is now clear that the Orchard Mesa Pool will shut its doors for good.
The parties have left themselves some wiggle room. Maybe an unidentified third party will swoop in and save it or maybe a tax measure can be passed. We aren’t going to hold our breath on either.
The way this decision has been handled, even going back to 2019 when closure of the pool was first floated, has been awful. It appears to us like three organizations playing hot potato with an issue none of them want to deal with rather than working to deliver the best results for their constituents. And no, the process has not been transparent. Last we checked, rolling email meetings do not comply with the Open Meetings Act.
All that said, what people need now is clarity. When will the pool close and what are the options for pool users going forward? Is Fruita expected to handle the users of the Orchard Mesa Pool? They should be included in discussions going forward to see what their needs and concerns will be when this pool closes.
We do have sympathy for the residents of Orchard Mesa who often feel like a neglected part of this city. They are undoubtedly losing something.
We have argued in the past that this pool, given the relatively small number of users, is not worth the investment of millions of dollars to fund all the needed repairs and upgrades. It has also historically been a shared amenity with the city, county and school district shouldering at least some of the burden. We understand why none of them really wanted to take on the pool all on their own, as Haitz told the Sentinel this week.
“Basically, at this point, the information I’ve received from both the county and the city, and obviously from the school district’s standpoint, is that nobody wants to own or operate the pool,” Haitz said.
This is a fair point. None of them had funded the pool alone before, so it’s reasonable for them to say they don’t want to do that in the future. Unfortunately that hasn’t been the clear message, except from the county, which to its credit clearly stated it wanted out of the pool business throughout this process.
It’s time now to move forward, which is where our largest concern lies. The way the decision around the pool has been handled and the timing of it makes us very worried about the prospects of the city passing a new tax to fund a recreation center on the other side of the city.
It is true that if that measure passes, we will be replacing an old, broken-down facility with a new better one, but voters are funny. Sometimes they value keeping something they’ve always had over getting something new and better. Sometimes they hold grudges.
We’ve already seen comments from people who say they will oppose the rec center because of the closure of Orchard Mesa Pool. That’s a problem.
We think it is past time that the largest city on the Western Slope gets a modern recreation center. We would hate to see that effort fail because of the ham-handed way it handled this pool situation.