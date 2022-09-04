A number of red flags have been raised over the conduct of Colorado State Patrol troopers stationed in Fruita, specifically over potentially dishonest conduct by a sergeant in that office.
Last week, CSP Major Mark Mason, who heads the patrol’s criminal investigations branch, sent a credibility disclosure notification to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office saying a professional standards investigation had been opened on Sgt. Aaron Laing for lying/dishonesty, which may affect his credibility in court, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
“Presently this is an ongoing investigation and no findings of wrongdoing have been determined.”
Of course we need to see how this investigation concludes, but this is still concerning. While CSP’s disclosure does not mention which case the investigation is related to, CSP Fruita recently attracted scrutiny in the case of Zhiyu Liu, a California man who was pulled over Jan. 13 in a rented van with what troopers claimed was 1,598 pounds of marijuana.
Liu, a non-native English speaker who needed a Mandarin interpreter during the court proceedings, turned out to be carrying just over 25 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of marijuana concentrate, according to the crime lab report.
This discrepancy led to charges being dropped against Liu, which is why it is so important for law enforcement to be honest and conduct traffic stops lawfully. When they don’t, it can result in a criminal not facing consequences.
Colorado State Patrol, as a whole, holds itself to a very high standard and serves the state very well. However, we have serious concerns about this specific highway interdiction unit based in Fruita.
We have seen incidents of troopers using dubious reasoning to pull cars over and, of course, the gross discrepancy in the Liu case. This has us worried that this unit has a serious culture and leadership problem. We’re left to wonder what exactly is going on in the Fruita unit.
We are encouraged that the CSP leadership at the state level is investigating and we trust they will get to the bottom of whatever issues are present and correct that. That absolutely must happen.
We support law enforcement, as they provide a critically important service to our community. We know that drugs come into the state and our community from the west using Interstate 70. Good policing along the state border is necessary to cut down on that dangerous criminal activity.
Ultimately, we’re looking to CSP to keep our community safe and to deliver justice when the law is broken. However, being dishonest while performing their duty does not serve justice.
We’ll see what comes of this investigation, but we see a lot to concern us already and hope CSP can make the necessary changes to get this important law enforcement unit back on track.