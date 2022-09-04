A number of red flags have been raised over the conduct of Colorado State Patrol troopers stationed in Fruita, specifically over potentially dishonest conduct by a sergeant in that office.

Last week, CSP Major Mark Mason, who heads the patrol’s criminal investigations branch, sent a credibility disclosure notification to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office saying a professional standards investigation had been opened on Sgt. Aaron Laing for lying/dishonesty, which may affect his credibility in court, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.