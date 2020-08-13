Nobody knows how long this COVID-19 misery will last.
Set aside, for a moment, judgment over the federal response to the pandemic and consider how we’ve weathered this storm so far.
Long-time residents of the Grand Valley might say it’s déjà vu all over again. From Black Sunday to the Great Recession of 2008 (and the glacial pace of the recovery) to the booms and busts interspersed throughout our history, this area has refined a survivalist’s mindset.
Hunkering down? Yup. We know how that feels, which feeds that bunker mentality. It’s always something. Economic struggles have honed a sense of resiliency. It’s muscle memory some communities don’t have.
We also know that the pandemic won’t last forever. Science will eventually prevail and provide a vaccine, if not from Russia, then somewhere. Which means we’re somewhere in the middle of all this uncertainty.
Back before meteorology and satellite imagery provided a better understanding of how hurricanes work, the eye of the storm confounded coastal communities. It’s calm in the center of a hurricane. With the eye overhead, people emerged from their homes thinking the worst was over only to be pounded with more deadly wind and rain.
Our advantage in dealing with Hurricane Corona is that we control the strength of whatever remains of this storm by wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently and staying home when we don’t feel well.
Mesa County is much better off than many communities. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is still among the lowest in the state. That low infection rate allowed us to emerge from a statewide lockdown more quickly than others.
When business were allowed to begin reopening, local health officials and the Chamber of Commerce quickly reinforced that the best way to keep the economy functioning was follow the best medical advice available. And, so far, it’s worked, putting us in the overdue, unfamiliar position of doing better than the rest of the state.
We’ll be curious to see how sales tax receipts for the city and county compare on a year-over-year basis. If they’re only down by single digits through what has turned out to be a peak infection season, then we’ll really have something to celebrate.
Grand Junction has positioned itself to be one of the most desirable communities in the country in a COVID and post-COVID world. We’re seeing local real estate transactions pick up as well as residential construction — all without much of an extraction industry.
It looks like a lot more is on the way. If communities were stocks, Grand Junction’s price would be spiking.