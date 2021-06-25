Central High School on Thursday announced that it’s scrapping its Native American-themed mascot, but keeping the Warriors name and coming up with a new symbol.
The move wasn’t exactly voluntary. The state Legislature passed a bill earlier this year requiring schools with Native American mascots to discontinue using them unless they had a relationship with a federally recognized Indian tribe whose leaders consented to the imagery.
But Central is using its upcoming 75th anniversary as an opportunity to reimagine its future and it’s bringing an optimistic vibe to the process.
In a letter to Central students, parents and alumni, Principal Lanc Sellden outlined plans to solicit feedback on a new mascot to go with the Warriors name.
“We are looking for your cool ideas and designs. What symbol should move Central into our next 75 years? We are looking for a mascot that symbolizes the strength, determination and perseverance that comes with being a Warrior,” he wrote.
Ideas can be submitted online by going to the following site on the internet: https://forms.gle/p143M2oucQSzxSR68
This is an interesting challenge. How does one visually depict the traits of a warrior that are most appropriate in a high school setting? Grit and resolve don’t lend themselves well to illustration. Warrior symbols tend to be accoutrements of war, like shields, spears and battle helmets.
Sellden said he’s already received suggestions of going toward a Spartan or Viking theme. But is that the answer? Celebrating war cultures of the past reduces the term warrior to those who impose their will on others through physical domination.
While that seems like a perfect sports metaphor, we imagine the school is looking for something a little less ... bloodthirsty.
A warrior can be anything, especially today. One could be a warrior for world peace. Central could leave the term open to suggestion by just sticking with the word and shucking the visual element. Make the word the logo and use typography to make it bold or sleek.
What’s wrong with having “Warriors” on football helmets? Leave it to the public’s imagination to decide what it means.
The best-known Warriors in the sporting realm play in the NBA. They have no mascot, having shed their Native American imagery long ago. Their logo is the Golden Gate Bridge.
It’s perfectly appropriate for Central to embrace its history and keep the Warriors name. Perhaps someone will devise a logo or mascot that’s creative, fun and non-warlike.
We’ll be curious to see what Central fans come up with. This is a unique opportunity to redefine what a warrior is.