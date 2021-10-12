On Wednesday, we’ll round out our election endorsements with recommendations on a county measure regarding marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and testing and three questions that will be put to voters statewide.
But before we do that, it’s an apt time to revisit a perennial question — whether Colorado’s citizen initiative process makes for competent statecraft.
The Colorado constitution was amended in 1910 to add the initiative process, which lets citizens sponsor proposed new state laws or proposed amendments to the state constitution, and submit them to a vote of the public.
Lifelong Coloradans may not realize that “direct democracy” isn’t common everywhere. Only 26 states have the power of ballot initiative or veto referendum and of these, only 18 allow citizens to directly amend their constitution.
The states that don’t have a citizens initiative process must rely on lawmakers to propose and pass laws. This is “representative democracy,” in which voters engage their elected representatives for change.
Up until 2016, we were among those who felt it was too easy to amend Colorado’s Constitution, leading to a lengthy and cluttered document with conflicting fiscal provisions.
That year, voters passed Amendment 71, known as “Raise the Bar,” which made it slightly more difficult to amend the Constitution by citizen initiative than to pass a new statute.
As a result of 71, for proposed constitutional amendments to get on the ballot, at least 2% of signatures must be gathered in each state senate district and then 55% of voters have to approve it. Propositions (statutory changes) can pass by simple majority.
Think of 71 as an acknowledgment that the citizens initiative process needed some reform. Nearly every zany law or policy in the state is a consequence of direct democracy and the notorious ballot battles it spawned. Examples: medical and retail marijuana, the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, the anti-gay Amendment 2 and wolf reintroduction.
We remain dubious about the benefits of letting ordinary citizens decide complex issues. That sounds elitist, but think of the “demos” (Latin for “the people”) as the typical crowd at Mile High for a Broncos game. If you think each person in that crowd is reading their Blue Books from cover to cover before casting votes on something as important as state spending restrictions, we’ve got a bridge you might be interested in buying.
To be fair, more propositions and amendments fail than pass, which reflects some level of judicious voting. But it only takes one — like wolf reintroduction — to expose the frailty of “letting the people decide.” We still think the grist of the legislative process produces better outcomes for the majority of Colorado’s residents. But when lawmakers cannot or will not address controversial issues, Colorado’s ballot initiative process is there to step into the breach.
At this point, the ballot initiative process is part of the state’s DNA. We just hope that voters take the time to get up to speed on the issues and can recite the pros and cons of any proposition or amendment before casting a vote that will affect Coloradans statewide.