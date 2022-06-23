With commercial traffic up and a new runway on the way, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future of Grand Junction Regional Airport, but there are also headwinds.
We saw the airport lose its Delta connection to Salt Lake City, which was a tremendous blow to connectivity to the west and to a city that is important economically to this area.
But the addition of ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier flights to Denver has dramatically affected the affordability of all flights in and out of GJT. Frontier’s presence is preciously important, and we wish it was much more than seasonal.
Angela Padalecki, executive director of Grand Junction Regional Airport, said Delta’s exit leaves a “two-problem hole.” The first problem is the popularity of an air connection between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City, especially for businesses, citing Leitner-Poma of America and local hospitals. The second problem is connectivity to the west.
The airport and the Air Service Alliance are working on solving both of these problems with a potential connection to San Francisco from United, giving us a new connection out west. Padalecki is also in conversations with a number of other airlines about a Salt Lake connection. We’d love to see Delta return, but a different provider would diversify our footprint.
We see another challenge for the airport. In order for the airport to be successful, it needs to have competitive pricing. Competition is one way to keep prices in check, and losing Delta loses a major source of competition for the other airlines serving this area.
We see this in the flight service to Denver. One of four daily United flights from Grand Junction to Denver will be a mainline service, courtesy of a 126-seat Airbus A319. Depending on demand, the wide-body plane being implemented by United could become permanent. That’s a great development and we’re glad to hear it.
This is where Frontier can put a big thumb on the scale. United isn’t the only game in town to fly to Denver. This is a critical service that gives Grand Junction an inexpensive option to get to and beyond Denver, but all these flights need customers. We’re in a use-it-or-lose-it scenario.
We’re pleased with where the airport is, but it is also a frustrating time in the industry. Airlines, facing a pilot shortage, are cutting profitable services, like the Delta flight. The airport is in a better position than ever, but it’s hard to capitalize on that due to industry-wide issues. Still, we’re excited to see what develops there in the future. Much of it will depend on us, the customers, supporting our local airport over the headaches of driving to DIA.