The Colorado Geographic Naming Board is making a fool of itself by not accepting a new name proposed by students in Delta County for a local creek and mesa.
The board has been considering a proposal to rename Negro Creek and Negro Mesa, north of Delta, to Clay Creek and Clay Mesa based on concerns that the current names are offensive, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb. The name change was originally proposed by a Denver resident.
Delta County commissioners wanted a new name more relevant to the area, and also suggested renaming Negro Mesa as well, and Commissioner Don Suppes had the idea of involving Cedaredge High School students in offering possible new names. The school’s 2019-20 freshman class came up with the new names endorsed by commissioners, which reflect the abundant adobe clay in the area.
The state board at its meeting last week agreed to form a subgroup to consider other names for the creek and mesa, after concerns raised by board member Junie Joseph, a Boulder City Council member who also is Black.
“I did reach out to a few ... community groups in Boulder County who have a stake in African-American issues and I wanted to know where we are in that (renaming) process because as far as I am concerned, to me it’s a little bit concerning to change the name from Negro to Clay Creek,” Joseph said.
We cannot see any way that a change to Clay Creek should be concerning at all. The new name would be based on the local geology, the change was led by local students and clay is not a pejorative.
The idea to rename places in the state that held questionable names is a good one. This creek and mesa will not be visited by the vast majority of the residents of Colorado, but we understand and support the reasoning behind renaming it.
All that said, this board is stretching out this process to ridiculous lengths.
Suppes said the high school freshmen he’d promised a pizza party once the renaming occurs could be out of high school by the time that happens.
If the board wanted to involve members of the Black community in the process, they should have involved them when the board formed a year ago. Members of that community could have worked with the local students, providing valuable perspective and knowledge, but that’s not what happened.
What happened is students in Delta County gave thoughtful consideration to renaming these places and came up with a reasonable, inoffensive and locally relevant name. Take it and move on.
Forming a subgroup to further study the issue is absurd. It’s why people think the government doesn’t work. This board is already taking a lengthy time to rename these places and slowing it down when there is a perfectly reasonable name on the table is the wrong move.