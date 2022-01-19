Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is going to lose her privilege of serving as the county’s designated election official for the rest of her term. Good.
We called for the county commissioners and Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to ban her from running future elections and we’re happy they are moving forward to do just that.
Peters is blaming everyone else for this action, but the only person to blame is herself. She’s under active investigation by a grand jury for her actions last spring when she copied the hard drives of election equipment in secret and gave access to sensitive areas in her office to someone who was not approved to be there.
Even so, Secretary of State Jena Griswold gave Peters the opportunity to return to her role in running Mesa County’s elections, under supervision. Peters scoffed and now will have no part in running our elections. That was her decision.
This is obviously the right thing to do. Peters has made statements making it clear she cannot be trusted to not tamper with the voting machines in a way that gets them decertified for a second time. She could also take actions retaliating against elections staff, which could lead to lawsuits.
Despite everything that has happened to Peters being the result of her own actions, she spoke at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting and threw out wild allegations that have no basis in reality, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
“If you’re siding with the secretary of state, who is a very strong partisan (George) Soros-backed operative, and if you’re siding with (Colorado Attorney General) Phil Weiser, who is also very political, but most importantly (U.S. Attorney General) Merrick Garland, who has come down and who knows what he’s offered you guys, especially the DA (Dan Rubinstein),” Peters said.
When did we get here?
When did it become OK to just accuse people, in this case elected leaders in her own party, of corruption based on nothing other than a complete fabrication with zero evidence?
The U.S. Attorney General coming here and bribing our district attorney or county commissioners would be an extremely serious accusation, but Peters throws it out without a thought. Peters gave no evidence that he did this because there isn’t any. When did we start accepting these careless, false accusations as normal? They aren’t.
Peters has been caught in numerous lies. Particularly egregious among her many lies were her extremely serious, unfounded accusations against anyone who tried to stand in her way, from her own employees to the Attorney General. At one time, this would have been shocking to all of us, regardless of political affiliation. Instead, a portion of the public seems to think these lies are OK if they further their cause. When and how did lying become OK? Lying is not a victimless crime.
The people she has falsely accused are not her only victims. The taxpayers are victims here, too. Peters’ lies have already cost taxpayers money. We can expect her false accusations to cost even more money, in the form of continuing lawsuits responding to her false accusations. Taxpayers, not Tina Peters, will pay the damages. Why do so many people seem OK with this?