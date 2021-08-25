Is there a difference between being against COVID vaccines and being against vaccine mandates?
If there is, it’s hard to make the distinction. Vaccine mandates only exist because some people refuse to be vaccinated.
That’s their right and governments have learned the futility of imposing mandates in all but the most extreme public health emergencies because mandates automatically trigger a backlash and claims that individual rights are being violated.
But all this talk of “freedom to choose” is finally playing out in a free-market fashion that should help anti-vaxxers and anti-mandate crusaders better understand the concepts of agency and self-determination.
When the government says “wear a mask” or “get a vaccine,” it’s easy to cry “tyranny.” But the private sector isn’t the government. Businesses are owned by individuals who have rights, too — including the right to require employees to get a vaccine to remain employed.
This strikes some people as unfair. Tuesday’s paper included coverage of a protest on Patterson Road on Monday morning aimed at vaccine mandates.
One protester said in a Facebook live video that the protest was in response to Mesa Manor Center, a nursing home, firing employees who were not vaccinated.
“I think it is wrong that they are mandating that we get this vaccine,” a woman, who identified herself as a health care worker, said in the video.
She said the mandate was taking away people’s freedom of choice. To the contrary. The mandate is giving people a choice — keep a job or find a new one.
These protesters want to have their cake and eat it, too. They want to be free to choose but don’t want to extend that right to anyone who doesn’t share their beliefs. Businesses that mandate vaccinations are being no more unfair than patrons who ignore friendly requests to don a mask upon entering a business, which has happened throughout the pandemic.
So far, it’s largely hospitals and workplace settings in the health-care field that are mandating vaccinations.
Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, said that while area businesses are responding to the vaccine rollout in different ways, most are encouraging employees to get vaccinated instead of mandating shots or not addressing it at all.
But employers can make a strong business case for requiring vaccines. Schwenke noted businesses can suffer financial consequences from employees contracting COVID-19 by having to pay them for time missed and having to pay other employees to make up the hours missed.
Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fully approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine, more employers may consider a tougher stance on requiring vaccinations.
If they do, they’re merely making a choice — just as the “freedom to choose” crowd has vociferously demanded.