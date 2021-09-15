Results of Tuesday’s California recall election are in and, predictably, the biggest GOP challenger to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed fraud even before the votes were counted.
Newsom retained the governorship in a landslide, but Larry Elder, a conservative radio host and top Republican contender, declined before the election to say whether he would accept the results.
That’s not surprising. Ever since former President Donald Trump started claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him — without providing any evidence — voter-fraud conspiracies have become so pervasive that they’ve created a “tail wagging the dog” phenomenon in GOP political strategy.
According to the Washington Post, Elder faced a GOP backlash for initially saying Joe Biden won the election “fairly and squarely.” So he backtracked in the lead-up to the vote, warning of possible voting irregularities.
In other words, GOP voters are now driving candidates to embrace allegations of voter fraud as some kind of party loyalty test. The same pressures are flaring in Mesa County, where commissioners have been forced to strongly push back against unfounded claims that the county’s election system is either broken or susceptible to manipulation.
The Dominion Voting System machines that 62 of 64 Colorado counties have long used to tabulate election results have never failed a post-election audit of cast ballots proving their accuracy, Commissioner Scott McInnis said during Monday’s commission meeting, noting that there have been hundreds of audits.
Even Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters said shortly after the 2020 election that it had gone off without a hitch, Commissioner Janet Rowland said. Peters never questioned the integrity of Dominion voting machines until conspiracy theorists started making unproven accusations, Rowland added.
But Peters quickly became a voice in that chorus and commissioners didn’t call her out for sowing doubts about election integrity. If they had been as forceful then as they’ve become recently, it might have prevented conspiracy claims from gaining traction locally.
Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, are both the subject of local, state and federal investigations into possible criminal violations stemming from a security breach in the Elections Division. As a result, both have been temporarily prohibited from conducting this fall’s elections.
Instead, former Secretary of State Wayne Williams and former Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner are filling in as elections officials. But the commissioners are left holding the bag — trying to repudiate unproven claims of voting shenanigans that have been amplified by Trump, Elder, Peters and countless other Republicans.
Commissioners are battling a monster their own political party has created. It’s good to see them taking a stand now, but there’s a clear lesson here. When institutions come under attack, they need to be defended from the get-go. Commissioners didn’t respond to baseless allegations of voter fraud until after the whole thing became a runaway train. But at least they recognize what’s at stake — confidence in the system and the belief that every vote will be counted correctly.
“I’m fearful that this movement is going to have fewer and fewer people voting,” Commissioner Cody Davis said. “I don’t want that. I want everybody voting. Nobody in the world should feel uncomfortable about the vote this fall.”
Amen.