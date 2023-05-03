Last year, the Grand Junction City Council approved a budget that included $500,000 for concrete work on a section of the Riverfront Trail that the city intended to do itself with city workers and equipment.
But after receiving pushback from local construction firms over concerns that government was competing with private industry, city staff set out to develop a policy that more clearly delineates the circumstances under which the city can and should do its own work.
In the meantime, the city had to get the project underway, so city staff introduced a novel stopgap measure in an attempt to ensure a satisfactory outcome for all parties.
Hilarity ensued. Don’t get us wrong. There are important concepts at stake, including the council’s obligation to save taxpayer money whenever possible, but the comical aspects of this particular situation are undeniable.
Bear in mind that the city has struggled to get multiple competitive bids for certain smaller projects. In this case, it opted to submit a sealed bid for what it would cost the city to do the work, but stipulated that the bid wouldn’t be opened or considered so long as the city got more than two bids on the work in question.
It got three. The city’s sealed bid wasn’t considered in the procurement process. The story could have ended there with Sorter Construction getting a $652,482 contract to do the concrete work.
But Councilor Dennis Simpson insisted that the city’s sealed bid be opened and shared publicly as a matter of government transparency. Bad idea. Once the city’s bid was unsealed and came in at $456,013, it became a piece of new information in what is essentially a quasi-judicial evidentiary hearing.
Apparently some councilors couldn’t, in good conscience, authorize hundreds of thousands in unnecessary spending. Simpson argued that the city’s process should have guaranteed a contract award to Sorter, regardless of the city’s bid.
But remember this all came to head with the acknowledgment of the need for a cogent policy on “self-performance.” Without one, city staff made an offer that Simpson violated by disclosing the city’s numbers. The original plan for the city to do the work suddenly seemed all the more reasonable given the new wrinkle.
We like the sealed bid idea, provided that the city is calculating costs the same was as private contractors do. That’s an extremely difficult chore, first and foremost because the city has no profit motive. It doesn’t do work to make money. But it should be required to factor in some kind of artificial profit margin, along with a detailed breakdown of true employee costs, like pro-rated worker liability and health insurance costs for hours spent on the job, not to mention amortization costs on equipment.
Since a true apples-to-apples comparison is hard to come by, it’s probably unlikely that the city will try the sealed bid method again. But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t devise an appropriate formula to defend self-performance when it makes sense.
The city already mows grass and maintains buildings, parks and equipment with built-in efficiencies that no private contractor is likely to match. That’s a good thing for taxpayers.
Meanwhile, city staff has been stymied making progress on policy formulation because contractor groups and other stakeholders have been slow to respond to meeting invitations. They need to take a seat the table to help craft something reasonable that everyone can live with, including the taxpayers.