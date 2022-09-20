The idea of a public market, in the vein of Seattle’s Pike’s Place Market, at Las Colonias in Grand Junction is an intriguing one with some pretty obvious benefits for the city and our agricultural industry; however, we hope the city keeps an open mind when it comes to the location.

The basic idea is strong and it has worked in other cities around the country. The city would create a market space, which would provide more business opportunities for locally owned food producers, with many of the products made onsite in view of customers by butchers, bakers, cheesemakers and others, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.