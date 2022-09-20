The idea of a public market, in the vein of Seattle’s Pike’s Place Market, at Las Colonias in Grand Junction is an intriguing one with some pretty obvious benefits for the city and our agricultural industry; however, we hope the city keeps an open mind when it comes to the location.
The basic idea is strong and it has worked in other cities around the country. The city would create a market space, which would provide more business opportunities for locally owned food producers, with many of the products made onsite in view of customers by butchers, bakers, cheesemakers and others, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
This would provide a reliable market for local producers and provide a place for residents to purchase goods directly from the local ag industry. Kathryn Bedell, who presented the idea to the DDA, said this would help address four problems facing the industry and consumers: farmers and ranchers aren’t being paid fairly, workers are exploited, consumers are overcharged and the food supply is insecure.
“We should be able to keep it here and eat it here and make a profit here instead of selling it to distributors and retailers and processors and have all the money go somewhere else, so this model solves a lot of those problems,” Bedell said at a City Council meeting in February on this proposal.
We agree a successful public market could help solve some of those issues and like the concept in general.
Bedell describes the market more specifically as being developed at Las Colonias Park and could include things like a butcher shop, a delicatessen with charcuterie and even a bar. This sounds similar to a previous proposal for Las Colonias that would have been developed by a private partner. That plan did not come to fruition.
We like the idea of a public market and focusing on truly local agricultural producers. This has real benefits, but we do question whether Las Colonias is the best location. It might be, but we think the city should not rule out other locations.
The city is in the process of doing a feasibility study on the public market idea, which will look at the suitability of other locations, according to reporting from the February City Council meeting. Still the original proposal has always focused on Las Colonias. We’d like to see the City Council and the DDA, as they consider this project, keep a very open mind about locations.
Las Colonias is a great community asset and it would be wonderful if a public market worked for that location. The priority, though, should be to locate the market where it would have the greatest chance for success for local growers and consumers.
By all means keep Las Colonias in mind, but let’s not limit ourselves on a location at this early stage.