Sunday’s bright and sunny conditions brought the mountain bikers out in full force.
Some people ride single track year-round, but the majority of mountain bikers wait for that first warm day — usually just before the official start of spring — to break out the bikes and riding gear. As luck would have it, the Sentinel’s RIDE magazine, celebrating western Colorado’s bike culture, hit the driveways of our subscribers on the same day as the unofficial start of riding season.
It’s an opportune time to remind everyone that our vast network of trails in Mesa County didn’t materialize overnight. It’s been a 30-year grind to build an inventory of world-class trails that draws tourists and serves as the centerpiece of the Grand Valley’s “brand” as a haven for outdoor recreation.
One nonprofit is responsible for the creation, volunteer maintenance, and future of our local trail environment — the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association. Without COPMOBA, there’s no Horsethief Bench, no Moore Fun, no Snakeskin, no Palisade Rim and certainly no Palisade Plunge.
The Plunge, which will descend 6,000 feet from the top of Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade over 32 miles, is the largest and highest profile trail ever in our region and is expected to become a major draw to the area when it opens later this spring.
COPMOBA volunteers spent a decade bringing a vision of the Plunge to fruition. They raised funds through outreach campaigns and by soliciting grants. They organized community partners and nursed the project from concept to construction. COPMOBA will remain deeply involved in the future of the trail, already having established a funding model and raising funds for maintenance, and continuing to provide volunteer work in the future.
Really, it’s the same story with any trail project. It’s hard work to build them, but the maintenance never ends. And while COPMOBA is always quick to recognize the variety of stakeholders who contribute to trail building — municipalities, federal land managers, granting agencies, donors, contractors and volunteers — COPMOBA is always the tip of the spear.
Without this organization adding new trails every year and keeping existing ones in good shape, this valley wouldn’t be where it is today.
Consider supporting COPMOBA by becoming a member, donating to a specific project or volunteering to join one of their trail-building or maintenance projects. Visit their website, https://www.copmoba.org.