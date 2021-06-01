Memorial Day weekend 2021 was memorable on many fronts, with the return of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, the official opening of the lower half of the Palisade Plunge hiking and biking trail, and a celebration of the opening of the River Park at Las Colonias that was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.
During Thursday’s riverfront celebration, Chris Castilian, the executive director of Great Outdoors Colorado, noted that a person could ride a bike from the top of Grand Mesa to the Utah border “because of the vision this community collaboratively has put together for an inclusive opportunity to get outside and recreate. It’s not something you find everywhere.”
Local officials certainly deserve credit for having a vision. But without consistent financial support from GOCO, which has allowed local governments to leverage funds from numerous other public and private sources to bring projects to fruition, our inventory of amenities wouldn’t be nearly as expansive as it is.
GOCO has invested more than $46 million in the Grand Valley. Funding comes from proceeds from the Colorado Lottery under a state constitutional amendment voters approved in 1992. GOCO grants have supported the construction of a variety of trails, including the Plunge, the Riverfront Trail and the trail connecting the Lunch Loops to the riverfront.
Recently, the GOCO board awarded a $156,920 grant to the city of Grand Junction, in partnership with the Colorado West Land Trust and U.S. Bureau of Land Management, to acquire a 20-acre property along the Monument Corridor. It’s part of a plan for a 10-mile paved loop connecting the Audubon Trail, the Riverfront Trail, Connected Lakes, the Lunch Loop trail system, Riggs Hill and downtown Grand Junction.
GOCO funds been instrumental in funding many local projects, including Las Colonias, the boat launch and the slough at the River Park, and stadium improvements at Lincoln Park.
GOCO helped with the original Watson Island cleanup with a grant in 1995 and contributed $350,000 to the River Park itself, which also received funding from the Colorado Water Conservation Fund.
There are always multiple funding partners for any project. Indeed GOCO grants are predicated on matching funds. But for a region that has often felt neglected by Denver, there’s no disputing that GOCO funding has had a transformational effect. There’s arguably no way for this valley to have reaped the gains of a healthy outdoor recreation economic sector without the investments GOCO has made in our outdoor recreation infrastructure.