Maybe the governor’s “Meat Out” proclamation wasn’t such a bad idea, after all.
From what we’ve seen, there are no losers from Saturday’s dueling Meat Out/Meat In events. Colorado’s ranchers used the governor’s proclamation encouraging a statewide meat-free diet day as a platform to publicize their industry.
Ranchers and others tied to meat production encouraged people to support farmers, livestock producers, butcher shops and restaurants that played up meaty options on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the governor’s proclamation was aimed at raising awareness of how meat production is tied to greenhouse gas emissions. He didn’t seem bothered by criticism that came his way after he issued the proclamation.
On the contrary.
“Governor Polis is thrilled that his recent proclamation helped start a grassroots movement of support for cattlemen and the beef industry,” Shelby Wieman, Colorado deputy press secretary said in a statement to Colorado Politics. “Governor Polis is a strong supporter of Colorado jobs in the meat industry and was just in Greeley and Fort Morgan where the state partnered to provide the lifesaving vaccine to meat processing workers. Governor Polis is enthusiastic about how his proclamation is drawing needed attention and support for our ranchers and agriculture economy.”
The Meat Out controversy was the second time Polis has gotten on the wrong side of Colorado ranchers. The first came when he suggested Colorado agricultural producers should take advantage of a growing market for meatless meatlike products.
We think it’s wise for the governor to step back from observations and proclamations so easily construed as anti-meat. Nobody likes being told what to eat. Besides, the backlash always seems to wash out the message.
What we really need is a public awareness campaign centered on how much we eat. How about a statewide “Share that Entree” proclamation or “No Upsize Day.”