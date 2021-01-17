Frustration has led former state Rep. Dan Thurlow, a former Mesa County Republican Party chairman, to become politically unaffiliated.
In sharing his decision to leave the GOP with the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby, Thurlow astutely zeroed in on the fault line currently causing division among Republicans — though his discomfort with the influence of far-right Trump supporters on the party predates the election.
“What distresses me when I look at the national polls, 75% of the party believes the con that the election was stolen,” he said. “I don’t. With all of the checks and balances we have, there would have been some evidence. There wasn’t.”
We wrote of the coming reckoning for Republicans after the Capitol riot forced a series of uncomfortable questions. Chief among them is whether GOP leaders should have done more to resist President Trump’s norm-shattering behavior, especially the “big lie” of a stolen election at the heart of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.
That reckoning is playing out slowly. There’s been no wholesale rebuke of President Trump, though a handful of Republicans, led by Rep. Liz Cheney, voted to impeach him in the House. A truer tale of the tape will come when the Senate votes whether to convict.
But there are stirrings for the GOP to reclaim a political identity divorced from Trumpism.
“... the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said recently.
But that’s exactly what the party has become. Last summer, the Republican National Committee offered no campaign platform. Instead it issued a brief resolution devoid of policy but citing one major organizing principle: support of President Trump.
Whatever spasms arise out of forging a new post-Trump identity will be worth the pain. It’s just what the party needs to re-establish a useful role in crafting policy on a national scale. We need two strong parties in this country to act as checks on each other’s excesses. Healthy friction has a moderating effect on legislation.
Democrats have their own fissures to contend with. But they’re purely ideological ones — not whether some party members are lying to the base.
Despite the upheaval at the upper echelons of the Republican Party, we can be thankful that Trumpism never seeped into local governance.
As newly sworn-in Commissioner Janet Rowland recently observed, “There’s not a Republican way to pave a road or Democratic way to run a landfill.”
However, every elected official in Mesa County who ran in a partisan race (elections for the City Council and the school board are nonpartisan) is a Republican. The Mesa County clerk and recorder has made some unfortunate comments sympathetic to the big lie, but our local election went off without a hitch. Our Republican Mesa County commissioners let the director of Mesa County Public Health do his job managing the pandemic without ever pointing to President Trump’s disdain for masks as a justification for interference.
Republican dominance of local politics helps explain why so many people are convinced that the Sentinel has an anti-GOP bent. We don’t. But when there are no Democrats making decisions, there’s no opportunity to hold them to account.