We are careening toward a water crisis with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation demanding action from the states that use the Colorado River to conserve millions of acre-feet of water or have the federal government step in and force them.

In June, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told the states they had 60 days to find 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water to conserve. The deadline for the states to do so is now rapidly approaching.