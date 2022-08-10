We are careening toward a water crisis with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation demanding action from the states that use the Colorado River to conserve millions of acre-feet of water or have the federal government step in and force them.
In June, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told the states they had 60 days to find 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water to conserve. The deadline for the states to do so is now rapidly approaching.
The even more worrying aspect of this situation is no one seems to know what is going to happen next or even how far Reclamation’s authority goes. There are many reservoirs and irrigation projects that were tied to the Bureau in Colorado, but not directly managed by them, according to reporting by Aspen Journalism.
Some of the Western Slope reservoirs that could be impacted include the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project (Ruedi Reservoir), Dallas Creek Project (Ridgway Reservoir), the Dolores Project (McPhee Reservoir), Paonia Reservoir, the Grand Valley Project, the Silt Project (Rifle Gap Reservoir), the Uncompahgre Project (Taylor Park Reservoir) and more, Aspen Journalism reported.
“I’m not sure what authority — this is not one of those rhetorical ‘I’m not sure,’ I really am not sure — what authority the Bureau of Reclamation would have to induce a federal project with state water rights to release them to get to Powell,” state engineer Kevin Rein said at a River District meeting in July.
The reason Rein isn’t sure is because this issue is really untested in Colorado and the Upper Basin states. The lower basin is somewhat less complex and Reclamation is directly involved in the water management. That’s not the case here.
The Upper Colorado River Commission has put out a five-point plan to conserve water and sent it to the Bureau of Reclamation. However, the stance from the Upper Basin is that the responsibility to come up with the 2 to 4 million acre-feet lies overwhelmingly with the Lower Basin.
We absolutely agree with that position, but does Reclamation? We don’t know.
At the end of the day all of this is going to be negotiated and agreements will have to be made. There is also the possibility this will all end up in court or be dictated by the federal government. That would be a worst-case scenario in our opinion.
If it comes down that Colorado must contribute more significantly to this effort, that responsibility should fall almost entirely on the Front Range. Looking for savings on the Western Slope would not amount to nearly as much as could be found on the eastern side of the state.
Denver could be doing much more to conserve its own water usage. The city alone has a larger population than the entire Western Slope and has been keeping larger conservation efforts in its back pocket. The time for more conservation is now.
The federal government has made it clear, we have to conserve and conserve now. We support the Upper Basin’s position that the Lower Basin has to come up with most of the water savings, but cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix already have strict conservation policies. If we don’t want to be told how to come up with the water, we need to be ready to offer some of our own solutions. Those solutions should come from the eastern part of the state.