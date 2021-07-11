Well, that didn’t take long.
Within hours of a new NCAA policy going into effect on July 1, college athletes started to cash in on a new-found opportunity to benefit from their names, images and likenesses.
For decades the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) prohibited its athletes from receiving compensation, saying it violated the spirit of amateurism that defined collegiate sports.
But as college sports became an ever-bigger money-making enterprise, critics began to point out the hypocrisy of coaches and athletic departments raking in millions on the backs of unpaid student athletes.
When state legislatures started passing laws allowing players to get paid for their renown, the NCAA’s board of directors decided to pass an interim NIL (name, image and likeness) policy that would apply nationwide. That way, colleges in states that passed NIL laws wouldn’t have an unfair recruiting advantage over schools in states that haven’t. The temporary policy will remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.
The new policy follows a June 21 Supreme Court ruling that NCAA restrictions on “education-related benefits,” such as tutoring or scholarships, for college athletes violate antitrust law.
The new arrangement doesn’t allow schools to pay athletes directly. It just gives student-athletes the opportunity to broker endorsement deals, get paid from their social media accounts or make money from autograph signings, appearances and sponsorships.
For the past week, student-athletes have been announcing affiliations with corporations as brand ambassadors —many of those deals brokered through talent agencies — or launch their own lines of merchandise.
But a University of Miami (Fla.) booster is the first to consider how the NIL opportunity can benefit an entire team. Dan Lambert has created a marketing company with the sole focus of connecting Miami businesses with Miami football players. The goal is to sign every scholarship Hurricanes player to a sponsorship agreement that will pay them $500 a month. That sounds dangerously close to breaking the NCAA’s prohibition on “pay to play,” but Lambert insists the deal squares with NCAA rules and Florida’s NIL law.
Imagine a sporting landscape where recruits aren’t sold merely on the opportunity to market themselves, but a guarantee to earn NIL money through a marketing enterprise affiliated with a school, no matter how loosely.
It’s a sure bet that other major universities will begin soliciting boosters to facilitate endorsement deals for five-star recruits. Some recruiting used to happen with cash in envelopes being passed under the table.
Giving student-athletes an opportunity to make money legitimately through NIL opportunities cleans up one aspect of college sports, but may exacerbate an unlevel playing field. Schools with the biggest, richest booster networks may find that money not only talks, it delivers championships.
We should have seen it coming.