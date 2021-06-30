Last week’s unveiling of the Mesa County Blueprint to End Hunger was illuminating.
It’s easy to assume — based on the number of food assistance resources and organizations in place in the Grand Valley — that hunger is rare. But the numbers tell a different story.
Who’s hungry? Working people. This isn’t just a problem for the homeless or the destitute. Two-thirds of Mesa County residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program administered by Mesa County’s Department of Human Services are either employed or will be within the year.
But only 57 percent of the people eligible for SNAP, the cornerstone of the federal nutrition safety net, even apply for assistance. One of the keys to ending hunger is getting people to take advantage of benefits they’re not using. That means destigmatizing the concept of welfare and turning it into something meant to empower people to build more stable lives.
Food insecurity may reflect a household’s need to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods. But if people have enough to eat, they have more resources to meet a threshold of self-sufficiency.
The Mesa County Hunger Alliance is trying to increase enrollment for SNAP and other assistance. Mesa County Public Health and Hilltop Family Resources are organizing a campaign entitled No One Should Go Hungry to spread the word about available programs and provide assistance and support in the enrollment process.
The Alliance — a collection of 20 food banks, church-run pantries, nonprofits and government agencies which provide services to stem hunger — has done a great job just coming to the table quarterly to identify gaps and initiate pilot programs. But the fact that 14% of Mesa County is estimated to be “food insecure” indicates there’s more to be done.
Individually, these groups are strapped for resources and may not have had the staff time to organize a comprehensive approach to the problem. But three years ago, the Western Colorado Community Foundation received a planning grant to begin the process of developing the blueprint. Last week, with the blueprint’s unveiling, Mesa County became the first in Colorado to develop its own hunger action plan.
As the Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus reported, the blueprint includes five goals: develop a short-term hunger relief system, maximize enrollment in food assistance programs, increase the amount of high-quality foods available for those who are hungry, expand grocery rescue and food recovery efforts; and increase public awareness about hunger’s effects on the larger community in western Colorado.
Alliance members and local elected officials expressed excitement about tackling such a core issue as hunger. That makes sense. It’s hard to aspire to be the best place to live in the Rockies if our very neighbors don’t have the means to live safe and healthy lives. Helping people meet nutritional standards is the baseline for better school performance and an upwardly mobile workforce.