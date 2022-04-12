Grand Junction is attracting new brands to town and we think that trend will continue as more companies realize the economic opportunity here.
The latest news, that a Cracker Barrel will be constructed, along with two other restaurants, at the site of the old Sutherlands building at 2405 Patterson Road near Mesa Mall, should be welcome to readers, who two years ago voted it the top new restaurant they wanted to come to town.
It’s welcome news to us as well.
The reutilization of the former lumber company into three restaurant chains is not only a sign of growth for Mesa Mall after the opening of stores such as Dillard’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and HomeGoods in the past year and a half — it’s a sign of economic growth for the region in general.
In addition to Cracker Barrel, Texas Roadhouse plans to relocate to the site, moving into a new, 9,243-square foot building and Chipotle plans to open a new location there as well, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. They could be open within a year.
“These three restaurants are currently going through the review process, so the site plans haven’t been officially approved yet,” said Scott Peterson, Grand Junction senior planner. “The anticipated approval date is sometime this summer, with roughly a spring 2023 opening.”
Other brands that are planning new locations in that area include Panda Express, Five Guys, Culver’s and Arizona-based Lone Spur Cafe.
We knew that the mall bringing in new popular stores like Dick’s and Dillard’s would have a positive economic impact, and this snowballing effect of new brands is following. New stores bring more people to the mall, who then increase customers for restaurants in the area. Many shoppers will naturally look for a place to get food while they are out.
This is exactly what we’d hoped would happen when we first learned of the Dillard’s plans.
The mall should be given credit since this new round of development is happening after those new stores opened. Malls across the country are struggling, but not ours. Our mall is driving economic redevelopment.
On top of the obvious good economic news, the removal of blight in the area is significant as well. Old empty buildings don’t scream “thriving economy” and removing and replacing them with new exciting businesses will continue that snowballing economic development trend.
We should also note that the area around the mall isn’t the only one with new restaurant brands moving in. A new development on 12th Street will bring a Jersey Mike’s and a MOD Pizza to town, while several fast food restaurants are planned for Orchard Mesa.
These brands all do their research and the fact that so many are planning to have locations here shows we’re on the economic upswing in a way we may not have experienced in the past.
In the coming years we would not be surprised to see more big names, typically found on the Front Range or wealthy Pitkin County. More brands will discover that, while we have different demographics from those areas, we’re a large population for the Western Slope that is gaining steam economically.