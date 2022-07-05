We hope our readers and everyone around Mesa County had a moment yesterday to reflect on our freedoms as Americans. So many have fought throughout our history for those liberties, and they didn’t fight for our right to fill up on hot dogs and detonate fireworks.
It’s meaningful that our country comes together for a day to remember that we have done great things as Americans. The Declaration of Independence, signed by 56 brave colonists, was a singularly revolutionary document.
The act of defiance against the traditional power structures of the time and the idea that we’re all created equal and should have a say in our government (though those ideals remained only aspirational for some time) have reverberated globally.
Democracy has spread to every continent. The values of individual liberty and dignity are now articulated in every language. We should be proud that our founding ideals sparked global revolution.
So what does it mean for this nation now that fewer of us than ever say they are “extremely proud” to be American, according to a Gallup poll?
Just 38% of U.S. adults told Gallup that they are “extremely proud” to be American — the lowest in Gallup’s trend, which began in 2001. The high point came in 2003 at 70%.
What has happened since 2003 that explains the dive in our patriotism? We’ve had wars, serious economic downturns, a pandemic and political unrest, but that’s not historically anomalous. Extreme pride is at its lowest recorded levels across the political spectrum.
Still, 65% of U.S. adults express deep pride in the nation, with the 27% who are “very proud.” Another 22% say they are “moderately proud,” while 9% are “only a little” and 4% “not at all” proud. We’re still proud of our nation, but less enthusiastic.
We don’t like the trend lines here. Perhaps we should look for who will benefit from a divided America. Cable “news” networks? Social media?
They’re certainly all genuinely culpable. But so are we all for falling for their tricks. As consumers of information, we have to be more discerning about what we accept as fact.
Further, leadership on the national stage is far beyond retirement age, and it feels like a new generation of leadership is ready to take the reins. We must elect leaders whose currency is not negative partisanship and division. We must elect leaders who will give us something to believe in again.
How proud of America can any of us be when we’re urged to hate half the country?
The politics of division is the oldest and laziest game around. Robespierre, Machiavelli, McCarthy … all traded in us-versus-them politics. We must stop demonizing the other side. Fear is too powerful a human emotion to be used for political gain. Rather, let’s elect those who tell the story of a pride-worthy America and how we can again inspire the world heading into the future.
Negativity can turn elections, but it’s a Faustian bargain. The tactic is pure poison for the electorate, as the Gallup polls shows.
Constructive rhetoric, positivity and a vision for the future versus fostering hate and division: The choice is ours. Yesterday, we were all Americans. Today, do we go back to our corners because those with an interest profit from our division?
It starts with all of us. We must advance leaders in this country who will elevate us through positivity and coalition-building. Not by stepping-on, diminishing and demonizing “them.”