Break out your tambourines, Bob Dylan is coming to Grand Junction to play some songs for us!
The extraordinarily influential musician will be back in Junction for the first time in two decades this July. The 80-year-old singer-songwriter was last in Grand Junction on Aug. 31, 2002, for a concert at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Ann Wright.
It will be a pretty straightforward summer concert for Las Colonias Amphitheater, “except we’ve got a legend,” said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the amphitheater, which is operated by Oak View Group.
That legend is joining a very diverse group of acts that are playing in Grand Junction this year. From Bob Dylan to Snoop Dogg and Nelly, this area is attracting top performers that will appeal to a wide range of people here in the Grand Valley and across the Western Slope.
We’ve made a name for ourselves here by attracting top country music performers for Country Jam, which is something to be proud of, but bringing in more styles and types of performances will introduce even more people to this community. That has big economic benefits, as new people get to experience what Mesa County has to offer.
Rainsdon and the Oak View Group certainly deserve a lot of credit for bringing these acts to town. This concert will be part of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour that takes its name from his 2020 studio album. Oak View is working with AEG Presents, which promotes many concerts on the Front Range.
It speaks well of this community that Front Range promoters are taking notice and scheduling acts in Grand Junction. We’re becoming a regional hub for entertainment and that didn’t happen by accident.
The city of Grand Junction had the foresight to invest in entertainment venues that would appeal to popular musicians and entertainers. While Dylan played the fairgrounds 20 years ago, we’re not sure he’d be back if the city hadn’t invested in the amphitheater.
On top of the amphitheater, the city, its partners and local people have worked to expand and upgrade the Avalon Theatre, which has also presented popular entertainers over the past few years.
Colorado Mesa University is continuing that trend with its massive project to rebuild Robinson Theatre, which will see a more than $50 million investment in an entertainment venue here in Mesa County.
It makes sense for Grand Junction to invest in these things since our location and size makes us a perfect place to act as a hub for entertainment. With more popular acts coming in, this momentum will build on itself and will enhance the economy and social life here as it does.
This is good for locals and people across the region. We’re certainly excited to see what the next big act to come to town will be.
Dylan’s concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. on July 1 at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at ticketmaster.com and through links at bobdylan.com.