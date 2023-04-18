The $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News brought by Dominion Voting Systems will go to trial today. We ask that you track this trial and compare the mission of a cable “news” network with the mission of a newspaper that has pursuit of truth at its core.
The lawsuit revolves around the 2020 election and the false claims of voter fraud leveled at Dominion in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s loss. Disclosures have already revealed that Fox hosts, producers and managers knew those claims were false, but aired them anyway.
Dominion is alleging that Fox News was afraid of alienating its audience with the truth. There were direct references to other conservative media outlets gaining viewership.
Regardless of the trial’s outcome, based on what has been revealed in this case we think it is obvious that they failed as a news organization. More than that, we think this has shown that the cable news model, while a great business model, is a failure at delivering credible information.
In our core values statement we say that, “Credibility is the greatest asset of any news medium, and impartiality is the greatest source of credibility.” That means reporting, editing, and delivering the news honestly, fairly, objectively, and without personal opinion or bias. It’s clear that Fox did not share these values. Cable “news” is not news at all. It is entertainment presented as news. Understanding the difference is critical.
We acknowledge that journalists, in their pursuit of the truth, don’t always have all the facts immediately. Reporting is a process of stacking vetted, reliable fact on top of vetted, reliable fact. A story should be followed no matter where it leads, even if it doesn’t fit a reporter’s preconceived ideas. This again didn’t happen in this case. Behind the scenes Fox News producers admitted they knew the election wasn’t rigged. They weren’t searching for the truth. They were preaching to the choir because that’s what served their financial interests.
This tendency to deliver what their customers want is expected from a normal business, but will absolutely corrupt a news organization. The free and often indiscernible co-mingling of news with opinion makes it easy to just tell the people what they want to hear. This is why we strive for a sharp and clear distinction between news and opinion.
This isn’t to single out Fox News. We think all cable news fails in a similar sense. Other networks just haven’t made the mistake of singling out a specific business with knowingly false reporting. But they all mix opinion with news and are afraid to turn off their viewers with the truth. This is what got Fox News in trouble, and it happens every day at CNN and MSNBC, as well.
We see the effect this entertainment-disguised-as-news model has on our society. We’re more polarized than ever. We can’t understand the other side’s worldview because we live in different realities. These realities are not based in truth. They’re based on a crafted echo chamber that we select for ourselves. It leads to a world in which people view the other side of the political spectrum aren’t just mistaken about policy, but as bad people bent on ruining America.
If we want a society that can come together to compromise and move forward we need to break out of our bubbles, seek information from organizations committed to impartiality and to the separation of news from opinion. Understanding that cable “news” is not really news at all is a good start.