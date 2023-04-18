The $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News brought by Dominion Voting Systems will go to trial today. We ask that you track this trial and compare the mission of a cable “news” network with the mission of a newspaper that has pursuit of truth at its core.

The lawsuit revolves around the 2020 election and the false claims of voter fraud leveled at Dominion in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s loss. Disclosures have already revealed that Fox hosts, producers and managers knew those claims were false, but aired them anyway.