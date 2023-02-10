The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, which has been tasked with adopting a regulatory structure for legalized “magic mushrooms,” is telling lawmakers it is unprepared to take that job on. This was predictable.
The department normally oversees sectors like insurance and banking. Now it will also be responsible for writing regulations governing the cultivation and manufacturing of psychedelic mushrooms, as well as protecting consumers, developing public education campaigns and making recommendations to the Legislature about how to shape the industry, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun.
The problem is that the department says it has no idea what it is doing when it comes to psychedelic mushrooms.
“This is an area completely outside the scope of any existing expertise or regulatory history within the department,” DORA wrote in a budget document submitted to the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee.
“This is unlike anything else the department regulates. The department has no resources or expertise to begin implementation of this expansive new program involving substances with agricultural, controlled substance, chemical/ scientific and facility issues.”
OK, so then the Legislature should hand this off to another agency right? Well, Proposition 122, which legalized magic mushrooms, specifically charged DORA with the rollout of the psychedelic mushroom industry, as opposed to letting the state figure it out for itself.
This is exactly why an issue like this should never have gone to the voters. Why would the voters have any idea which specific agency was appropriate to regulate this? This is why we elect legislators and a governor.
As we said in our editorial prior to the election, we are not against the use of psilocybin mushrooms for medical purposes, if the research shows it is safe and effective. Psilocybin mushrooms do appear to have real medical benefits to people suffering from depression and PTSD.
The Food and Drug Administration has gone so far as to designate psychedelic mushrooms as a Breakthrough Therapy for treating depression. That designation speeds up research and review since this therapy is seen as being a major improvement over current treatments. This is what the FDA does.
We were against this ballot measure because we didn’t think voters were capable of determining the medical efficacy of a new drug. We still believe that, but this new DORA wrinkle shows another reason these ballot measures need to change.
We don’t think the state should throw out the entire initiative process. Measures referred by the legislature should certainly continue. Voters should still be asked if they want to raise or lower taxes, for example. However, the citizen-led initiative process should be made much more difficult.
This initiative process has given voters confusing ballot measures and competing measures. Ultimately, it is giving us bad policy. It’s time for a change to this experiment in extra-constitutional direct democracy.