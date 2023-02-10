The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, which has been tasked with adopting a regulatory structure for legalized “magic mushrooms,” is telling lawmakers it is unprepared to take that job on. This was predictable.

The department normally oversees sectors like insurance and banking. Now it will also be responsible for writing regulations governing the cultivation and manufacturing of psychedelic mushrooms, as well as protecting consumers, developing public education campaigns and making recommendations to the Legislature about how to shape the industry, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun.