Today’s edition includes the revelation that R-5 High School is temporarily closed to guard against a COVID-19 outbreak, making it the first school in District 51 to shift entirely to remote learning.
District 51 officials warned that this kind of precaution wasn’t just likely to happen; it was probably inevitable. Part of the decision to go to in-person learning hinged on making sure there were contingencies in place to deal with positive cases.
We’re not questioning the wisdom of closing the school. It’s the right thing to do to ensure the health of students and staff. But we do question why District 51 didn’t simply announce this development as it occurred. Instead, the Sentinel — reacting to comments on our tip line — had to play the snoop and track down if the rumors were true.
As the Sentinel’s James Burky reported, District 51 officials were forthcoming about how the closure came about: Someone at the school tested positive and the school shifted to remote learning on Tuesday over fear that the person may have come into contact with many key people such as teachers.
Once contact tracing began, the number of people who would be required to quarantine dropped potential attendance to a point where remote learning made more sense than keeping the school open. So far, there have been no new COVID-19 cases, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.
All of this makes sense and should be viewed as evidence that School District 51 has the capability to manage the virus. But that confidence is eroded by secrecy. There’s no indication that District 51 planned to share this development with anyone other than the families of the students and teachers who were directly affected. They were notified on Friday.
Contrast D51’s approach with that of Garfield County’s Re-2 School District, which issued a press release announcing “COVID-19 cases transition some students to distance learning.”
(RIFLE) – Over the weekend, Garfield Re-2 School District was made aware of positive or presumed positive COVID-19 cases that resulted in transitioning nearly 100 students to distance learning across five Re-2 schools. These cases directly impacted students from Kathryn Senor Elementary, Elk Creek Elementary, Riverside Middle School, Coal Ridge High School and Rifle Middle School. Many of those quarantined received their exposure on the bus.
It goes on to explain how the public health investigation will unfold along with instructions on transitioning to online learning. That’s obviously important information to the families who are affected, but sharing with the broader community also cultivates trust with the public. Re-2 acknowledges that COVID-19 developments are of interest to anyone living in the district.
Mesa County is no different. We want to know what’s going on. We’ve been asked to pull together as a community to fight the spread of COVID-19, but D51 is undermining that sense of togetherness by disseminating COVID-19 information on a need-to-know basis.
Why can’t District 51 be as proactive as Re-2? The D51 administration and the school board have long sought to get the community to rally around the importance of good schools. They want the buy-in, but can’t find a way to do the simple things that strengthen those bonds.