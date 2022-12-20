One of the biggest stories of the year has been the rise in inflation, which has caused wide-spread economic pain. Outside gas prices, food is maybe the most visible place we see those increased costs. This is why we see Sen. Michael Bennet’s Affordable and Secure Food Act is an important piece of legislation that should be passed as soon as possible.

The Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and several agriculture businesses are calling on Congress to approve the bill before the end of the year, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. Getting this legislation signed into law early will give our producers more ability to plan for the next growing season.