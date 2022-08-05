Locally based U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher is a great choice to serve as a federal district judge and will provide an important perspective coming from the Western Slope.
On Wednesday, Colorado’s senators recommended Gallagher and two other candidates to President Joe Biden for an upcoming vacancy to be created in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado after Judge Raymond P. Moore takes senior status on June 20, 2023. In April, the senators recommended the same three candidates to replace Judge William Martínez, who will take senior status on Feb. 10, 2023, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
There is no guarantee that Biden will select Gallagher, since three candidates have been recommended to fill two seats. Still we would argue that Gallagher should be nominated and confirmed by the U.S. Senate for one of those vacancies.
The other two nominees, Sundeep K. (Rob) Addy and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kato Crews, are both already based in Denver. We believe by elevating a judge from the Western Slope, it would better represent the state as a whole within the federal judiciary.
Gallagher is also eminently qualified for the job. He has served as federal magistrate judge in Colorado for a decade. Magistrate judges aid district court judges in handling caseloads, such as by presiding over pretrial matters in civil cases and some court appearances by criminal defendants.
Gallagher is also a former deputy district attorney in Colorado’s 21st Judicial District in Mesa County from 1997-2000. He currently works in criminal defense in addition to his work as magistrate judge, which is only part-time.
“Due to their compassion, intellect and temperament, all three candidates would make excellent jurists and serve the people of Colorado with integrity,” Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper wrote to Biden.
We certainly agree with our Senators in the case of Gallagher.
There is also the fact that there is no federal district judge based in Western Colorado. That will likely remain the case even if Gallagher is selected for the job.
Jeff Colwell, clerk of court for the District of Colorado, said recently that a district judge is sent to western Colorado about once a month to cover caseloads as required. It would make sense to have a judge available who knows this part of the state when those cases are heard.
Colwell said the state could use at least two more district judges, “but those judges would probably sit here in Denver.”
In December, Bennet and Hickenlooper introduced legislation that would add three judges to Colorado’s district judgeship. According to information from Bennet’s office, the last time Congress authorized a new judgeship in Colorado was 1984.
It is no secret that there is a shortage of federal district judges across the country and Colorado is no different. We’re sure the Front Range needs additional judges, but a judge based on the Western Slope, especially in Grand Junction where we’re seeing significant population growth, makes sense to us.
Even as we wait to see if Colorado gets those new judgeships, Gallagher is ready and there is a seat available. He would make an excellent judge and should get Biden’s nomination.