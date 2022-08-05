Locally based U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher is a great choice to serve as a federal district judge and will provide an important perspective coming from the Western Slope.

On Wednesday, Colorado’s senators recommended Gallagher and two other candidates to President Joe Biden for an upcoming vacancy to be created in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado after Judge Raymond P. Moore takes senior status on June 20, 2023. In April, the senators recommended the same three candidates to replace Judge William Martínez, who will take senior status on Feb. 10, 2023, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.