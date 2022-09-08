U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher has officially been nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. The U.S. Senate now must do its duty and confirm the Western Slope judge in a timely manner.

Gallagher, who had been previously recommended to the president by Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper earlier this year, is absolutely the right person for the job.

Tags

Recommended for you