U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher has officially been nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. The U.S. Senate now must do its duty and confirm the Western Slope judge in a timely manner.
Gallagher, who had been previously recommended to the president by Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper earlier this year, is absolutely the right person for the job.
Gallagher was among three Colorado judges recommended to fill two upcoming vacancies. Sundeep K. “Rob” Addy, a partner in a Denver law firm, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Kato Crews were also nominated, and both are already based in Denver.
We wrote when Gallagher was recommended for this position that elevating a judge from the Western Slope would better represent the state as a whole within the federal judiciary. That’s still the case and we’re glad to see that representation is one step closer to reality.
This is the first nomination of a Western Slope District Judge in more than 30 years and only the third in the state’s history. Judge Edward Nottingham was the last and he served from 1989 to 2008.
These judges — often called Article III judges in reference to the Constitution, which governs their appointment and tenure — handle some of the weightiest issues of federal law. We’ve seen a great example this week with a federal judge ruling on former President Donald Trump’s case in which the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
While representation from rural Colorado is important, Gallagher is also highly qualified in his own right. He has served as federal magistrate judge in Colorado for a decade. Magistrate judges aid district court judges in handling caseloads, such as by presiding over pretrial matters in civil cases and some court appearances by criminal defendants.
Gallagher is also a former deputy district attorney in Colorado’s 21st Judicial District in Mesa County. He currently works in criminal defense in addition to his work as magistrate judge, which is only part-time.
We see no reason to delay confirmation of Gallagher, who would serve once Judge William Martínez takes senior status in February 2023. We know our Senators are 100% behind this nomination and we hope they can lead us to a quick confirmation.
Even if that happens, as we expect it will, Gallagher will serve in Denver. A district judge is sent to western Colorado about once a month to cover caseloads as required, but there are none who are based on this side of the state. We think that also needs to change.
It will be valuable to have someone like Gallagher in the judiciary, as he is very familiar with the Western Slope. It would be even more valuable to have a judge based here.
There is a large need across the country for more federal district judges. There are high caseloads and not enough judges to carry the load. That’s true of Colorado as well.
Once Gallagher is able to fill this open seat, we hope our congressional delegation can come together to help expand the judiciary in Colorado to include a seat based here in Grand Junction. Our population is growing and the need for a federal judge will only increase over time.
It will likely take time to get a new position added, which is why it is imperative to keep pushing for a seat based on this side of the state. We may be able to get by today, but that soon won’t be the case.