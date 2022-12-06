Today is Colorado Give Day, which provides a good reminder to all Coloradans to give back to a charity or nonprofit that you support in your community.
This has become an annual tradition since the first Colorado Gives Day was held in 2010 and has grown considerably in the past 12 years.
Since it began, donors in Colorado have given more than $362 million in donations to nonprofits across the state. This supports everything from homeless shelters and food banks to museums and outdoor recreation groups. These organizations perform critical functions in our communities and make our everyday lives better through their work.
The end of the calendar year has always been a time to give back. Families have built traditions around volunteering. People have long made sure to get that check in the mail to their chosen nonprofits before the New Year hits.
Giving, afterall, is good for you. Cardiology research has shown that giving benefits your health, especially your heart — similar to the benefits of a healthy diet and exercise.
Colorado Gives Days builds on this tradition and has expanded it to be the largest 24-hour giving period in the state. It really is incredible what this event, which is run by the Community First Foundation, has been able to accomplish.
This year, as in years in the past, the Community First Foundation has partnered with First Bank and other Colorado businesses to offer an incentive fund, which increases the power of each individual donation.
“Donors like knowing their gifts get a boost for Colorado Give Day,” said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization that created Colorado Gives Day and the online giving platform that runs it, ColoradoGives.org.
This is a great incentive for people to donate on this day and make your gift go that much further. It also makes smaller donations more impactful. We know the holiday season stretches many people’s budgets, but even a few dollars here and there will add up and be magnified through this program.
The Colorado Gives website also makes this process as simple as possible. Instead of having to search for each nonprofit or try to remember who you planned to give to this year, the website gives you an easily searchable database.
If you aren’t sure who to give to, you can visit Grand Valley Gives and find an extensive list of nonprofits doing critically important work in this community. Organizations like HopeWest, Colorado Discover Ability and Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County are all there and many more.
We’re not going to tell you to support one cause over another or which nonprofits deserve your dollars. You know who has made a difference in your life or the life of a loved one, or simply one that you know does good work and could use the help.
This is a day that all Coloradans should be proud of. We come together to give back and help these organizations build a better community for us all. We encourage you, if you have the means, to pick a nonprofit and give back today. It really does make a difference.