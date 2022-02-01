Developers are starting to take a crack at our housing availability problem, showing that the free market is still great at solving supply and demand problems.
Last summer, a housing needs assessment of Mesa County showed that the community is short thousands of rental units, particularly for low and higher income people. The city is going to be investing money in addressing the problem, but developers are working on it, too.
Perry Reid Properties and Anthony Properties will partner again after having success leasing living spaces at their new 196-unit Railyard at Rimrock apartment complex. They saw the demand was sufficient to support even more multi-family complexes and is moving ahead with two new projects: The Slate on 25, which will be located at the intersection of 25 Road and Flat Top Lane — placing it across the street from Foresight Park — and The Heights on Horizon, which will be located on an eight-acre site near the roundabout at the entrance to the Grand Junction Regional Airport, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. Each complex will feature six 28-unit buildings, providing 168 units each and 336 in total.
“Everybody has been super supportive over the Railyard and we’ve been able to lease it up at a very good rate and fill it up, so they have decided that there is such a need for apartment complexes near Grand Junction to do another two properties,” said Gretchen Moss, Railyard at Rimrock property manager of Perry Reid Properties.
Demand, meet supply.
Still, there is much more to do to solve our housing problems.
Fortunately, the city has been a leader in showing developers, through its own investments at Las Colonias and Dos Rios, that Grand Junction is open for business. Now developers are stepping in and making their own investments in housing.
The city should be doing what it can to support these housing developments, like at the old City Market building on First Street in downtown Grand Junction. The developer on that project has asked for financial assistance in getting it off the ground, which makes sense to us as it would remove blight from downtown and bring more people to downtown businesses.
The city should also look for ways to encourage development of more rental options at different price points. The rent for Railyard at Rimrock and these two planning complexes will range from $1,025 to $1,700. Those are similar to the rents proposed by the developer of the old City Market. That’s actually in the price range where Mesa County and Grand Junction already have enough supply, according to the Housing Needs Assessment.
They’re getting renters, but they may be cost- burdened at one end or paying less than they could afford at the other end.
Obviously having housing, even if you are cost-burdened, is better than not having housing. However, as the city continues to lead on this issue, it should focus on how to provide affordable housing where it is needed at the low end, while working with developers to expand housing options at the price points where we have a shortage.