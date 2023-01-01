One of the first things the Grand Junction City Council has on tap in the new year is a look at the skilled gaming industry. Based on what law enforcement says about these businesses, we think it is wise for the city to see if additional regulations or measures might be necessary.
These businesses are quite like casinos, as the games available take skill to master, according to those in the industry. They fall somewhere between an arcade and a casino, providing some entertainment for adults in the valley. When the businesses are run well, they can contribute positively to our local economy. When they aren’t, though, they become magnets for crime.
Travis Christensen, a sergeant with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit, said wherever these businesses pop up, the amount of crime in the area increases.
The Crime Reduction Unit focuses on specific locations that have higher than normal amounts of criminal activity. Christensen said the unit has been looking into skilled gaming businesses for about six months, and is targeting about four to five places for criminal activity.
“One of the ones that we’re looking at, since Dec. 1 we’ve had 22 calls for law enforcement to deal with, so that’s more than one a day,” Christensen said on Dec. 15. “So far they’ve made 14 arrests out of that particular establishment since Dec. 1.”
That is not something this community should have to deal with.
Some cities have issued outright bans on these businesses, which we think might be going too far.
Troy Romero, a former oilfield worker, and his wife Denise, who has experience working at other skilled gaming establishments, operate Raptors, a skilled gaming parlor on Main Street in Grand Junction. They appear to be among the operators doing the right thing.
“A lot of us get a really bad rap because there’s these other guys that don’t take care of business,” Romero said. “If you want to be in this, you’ve got to be taking care of business, throwing out the bad people. We wouldn’t be on Main Street if we allow a bunch of stuff to happen.”
A ban goes too far in our opinion. We shouldn’t punish business owners who are running a legitimate business and not contributing to increased criminal activity in the area. However, there should be more tools for law enforcement and the city to remove establishments that have become a problem.
“We have had a fair bit of criminal activity at some of those places,” Interim Police Chief Matt Smith said. “Not all of them, but certainly at some of them we’ve had criminal activity that we’ve been addressing.”
Addressing problems is all police have been able to do. The city has the opportunity to discourage problems before they arise and can do so with smart regulation.