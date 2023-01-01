One of the first things the Grand Junction City Council has on tap in the new year is a look at the skilled gaming industry. Based on what law enforcement says about these businesses, we think it is wise for the city to see if additional regulations or measures might be necessary.

These businesses are quite like casinos, as the games available take skill to master, according to those in the industry. They fall somewhere between an arcade and a casino, providing some entertainment for adults in the valley. When the businesses are run well, they can contribute positively to our local economy. When they aren’t, though, they become magnets for crime.