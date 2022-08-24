The state’s Democratic party is cheering a move by a moderate Republican state senator who is switching from the GOP to the Democratic side of the aisle. We don’t see this development as something to celebrate.
Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson, one of the most moderate Republicans in the state Senate, announced on Monday that he not only was leaving the Grand Old Party, but joining the ranks of the Democrats, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Priola cited the events of Jan.6, as well as members of his former party embracing election deniers, and backing the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former GOP President Donald Trump as the reason for his change in affiliation.
“Like many Coloradans, I watched the events on January 6th with horror,” Priola wrote.
“I felt that clearly this would be the last straw and that my party would now finally distance itself from Donald Trump and the political environment he created,” Priola added. “Week after week, and month after month, I waited for that response. It never came. I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is OK with a violent attempt to overturn a free and fair election and continue to peddle claims that the 2020 election was stolen.”
We share Priola’s sentiments that Jan. 6 was a horrific and shameful event and his distress that the more extreme elements of the GOP have embraced the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. However, it would be far more helpful to continue to have moderate voices within the Republican party pushing back on these lies and doing the hard work of changing the minds of Republican voters.
We saw last week that Republican Rep. Liz Cheney made a valiant effort to retain her seat in Congress. She failed, but she didn’t give up on the Republican party. She’s fighting to try and save it. Locally we see those involved in the Restore the Balance movement doing the same.
State Democrats should think less about the Senate seat they are gaining and more about what they are losing — a moderate member of the other party who can add bipartisan legitimacy to their legislative efforts.
We also think the state’s Republican party should see this as a very worrying sign. In the upcoming midterms, the GOP is seeing a much more difficult path to winning over the U.S. Senate than it probably should. This is in part due to the party nominating candidates that continue to deny that the 2020 election was legitimate and espouse extreme positions on other issues.
In Colorado, the Republican Party did better than other states in nominating more moderate candidates. It seems like an odd time to bail on the party when its voters, at least in this state, have rejected the more extreme candidates in their primary.
Extremism is a problem and Priola is right to be concerned about the extremism in his party. However, we’d rather see him and other more moderate voices stay within that party to try to bring the party back toward the middle.
We need two strong, reasonable parties to help lead us into the future. Abandoning the party now is simply surrendering to its most extreme elements.