What do Snoop Dogg, Bob Dylan, Whiskey Meyers and Nelly have in common? They all sold out shows at the Las Colonias Amphitheater this year.

More than 61,000 tickets were sold across the season, a number that is “nearly double what we’ve done any other year,” Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the city-owned amphitheater, told The Daily Sentinel’s Ann Wright. That’s for 25 total concerts, of which six sold out the 4,500-person venue.