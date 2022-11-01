What do Snoop Dogg, Bob Dylan, Whiskey Meyers and Nelly have in common? They all sold out shows at the Las Colonias Amphitheater this year.
More than 61,000 tickets were sold across the season, a number that is “nearly double what we’ve done any other year,” Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the city-owned amphitheater, told The Daily Sentinel’s Ann Wright. That’s for 25 total concerts, of which six sold out the 4,500-person venue.
Our local promoters and venue managers are doing a great job of not only getting bigger names, but also a great variety of musical styles. Country Jam is a great event for country music lovers, but we think getting Lamb of God for the metal fans or Everclear for the alternative rockers to play here is important, too.
The season added up to about $2.8 million in ticket sales, however most of that went straight back out to pay the artists and production and marketing costs, Rainsdon said. The economic impact that we get from these shows is real, though.
While we’re sure some locals came to a show and went right home without spending a buck, it is likely thousands of people from around the region who came for a concert, ate at restaurants and stayed at hotels in Grand Junction.
That will add up quickly in sales for our local businesses and tax revenue for the city. It also showcases this community to people who might not have known what was here. Someone from a mountain community or the Front Range who decided to come here for a concert can discover all our outdoor recreation. Maybe next time they stay longer to go mountain biking or float the river.
These events are also great for our residents. As Rick Christensen, co-owner of R&B Sound Reinforcement, a local promoter put it, the days of saying “nothing cool ever happens here” are at an end. When Snoop Dogg is here just weeks after playing at the Super Bowl, it’s hard to disagree.
This didn’t happen by accident. The city deserves a lot of credit for helping to build an event ecosystem here through The Avalon and the amphitheater. Those venues, managed by OVG360, pair nicely with other local venues like Mesa Theater to give artists a range of sizes. Smaller acts can grow through that system. We saw that play out this year.
In the case of Shakey Graves and The Dead South, both had sold out Mesa Theater and Avalon Theatre in the past, so R&B Sound Reinforcement decided to see what would happen at the amphitheater. Neither show sold out, but both sold twice as many tickets for the amphitheater as they did at the Avalon, Christensen said.
That’s necessary to have a sustainable live music scene in a city. It took some public funding from the city, in partnership with local business, to make that happen. Now that it has, we see the result. More and more acts want to stop here on their way east to Denver. That means we’re getting bigger named acts.
This is a great development for the people living here, but also makes this community an easier sell to bring in new businesses and workers, especially the younger, higher-earning types of workers that we need to boost the local economy.
People want to live and work in a place where there are things to do and fun things happen. Live music is a big part of that for many people. We’re excited to see who will be coming next year.