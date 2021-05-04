The Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media has a potential project that would film in the Four Corners area with a planned in-state spend of $7.8 million. About 190 of the cast and crew members would be Coloradans, and the economic impact could exceed $14 million. That’s a lot of economic activity, especially for rural Colorado.
But such opportunities are limited in a state that can’t decide if it wants to be in the film game or not. At some point, Colorado’s legislature needs to decide whether it wants to reap the economic benefits of a robust film industry in the state.
The state film office got a mere $250,000 this fiscal year from the legislature, which sent a signal to production companies that Colorado would not be a relevant player going forward. The office was able to secure another $2 million from the state’s Strategic Fund overseen by the Economic Development Commission, but that’s peanuts compared to what New Mexico ($130 million) and Utah ($8.3 million) can offer in the way of rebates for in-state film production.
We’ve taken an interest in the work of the film office for the disproportionate impact it offers to rural Colorado over urban. Few production companies would choose Denver as a filming location simply because there are much more lucrative incentives available in other cities like Chicago or Atlanta.
Colorado’s competitive advantage is its natural splendor — and the opportunity for cinematographers to film fresh landscapes. Those landscapes are often near small towns that would benefit from an instant and lucrative “spend” to house and feed a production crew. But such opportunities are wholly dependent on the incentives the film office can offer. A small budget limits those opportunities.
The fortunes of the in-state film industry appear to be getting a lift this year as the legislature considers House Bill 21-1285, a $10 million state stimulus proposal to support artists and the film industry. The bill would give $5 million to the film office and $5 million to the Colorado Creative Industries division for arts relief and to fund grant opportunities for cultural organizations that provide programming to historically marginalized communities.
The bill advanced out of the House Business Affairs and Labor committee last week and the House Appropriations committee is expected to take up the bill today. We encourage state lawmakers to support the bill and then take note of what benefits it yields for rural Colorado.
Denver and the Interstate 25 corridor have been the outsized beneficiaries of the state’s incentives to promote economic development. Here’s one incentive that spreads the impact around the state.