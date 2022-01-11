This is not normal.
The Broncos officially ended this season with a losing record for the fifth year in a row. The team hasn’t made the playoffs since it won the Super Bowl in 2015.
This isn’t a Super Bowl hangover. It’s Super Bowl alcohol poisoning.
The team ended the season 7-10 with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and fired head coach Vic Fangio. Just for perspective, the Broncos have lost 10 or more games in four of the past five seasons. Before this streak they’d only lost 10 or more times in three seasons since 1978, when the season increased to 16 games.
Who cares, though? It’s just football, right?
Well, sports are about community and there is no bigger professional sport in the U.S. than football. Cheering for our team brings us together and when they’re winning everyone can share in that success. Everyone gets swept up in the excitement.
Outside the games themselves there’s tradition and community built around this team. Maybe your office has a Broncos color day when you can dress more casually at work. Maybe your bank tellers wore jerseys or Broncos T-shirts for home games. Whatever it is, we’re sure most Coloradans notice a change in the community when football season starts.
We seem to be divided as a country and a state about just about everything and every topic. The Broncos give us something unifying as a state. Whether you’re on the right or left, Front Range or Western Slope, skier or snowboarder, it doesn’t matter, we can root for and talk about the Broncos together.
We need things to bring us together these days, but right now all the Broncos are doing is making us cranky.
That’s why it is so important the team and General Manager George Paton get it right when they hire the next Broncos coach. We’ve been through three head coaches since winning that last Super Bowl. This can’t keep up.
Maybe it is unrealistic, but we’re longing for the days when we’d have a coach for a decade or more like we did with Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan. The team needs that stability and leadership to get back to winning.
It’s going to be a tough job, but the next coach is set up for success with an already strong defense and plenty of talent on offense, if they could only find a solution at quarterback.
That’s another thing. This team needs more than a coach. It’s missing the most important player on the team. Terry Bridgewater and Drew Lock are not the answer.
Fangio stated the obvious at his last press conference after losing to the Chiefs. This is a tough division with great quarterbacks.
“Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody,” Fangio said. “We just need to get a little bit better.”
We’ll see if the team can find an elite QB through a trade, as it has in the past, or, if not, it might have its pick of passers in the draft. We’ll see. All we can do is sit here, through another Bronco-less playoffs, hoping next season is a long overdue return to form.