There is a kid sitting in a classroom in Mesa County who is teetering on the edge. One direction starts with skipping school and ends at Mesa County District Court. The other is on to college or a job and a successful life. What if we could step in and guide them in that positive direction before they ever get into trouble?
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein thinks he can.
The District Attorney’s Office already runs a diversion program, which helps young people who enter the criminal justice system to get their lives back on track. A diversion contract is created with the youth, parents and diversion coordinator, which generally includes things like school attendance, employment or participation in an extra-curricular activity, curfew, payment of fees, public service, restorative justice and payment of restitution if required, according reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
Back in 2020 Rubinstein’s wife, Stephanie, a former magistrate who now works as a business attorney, told him the diversion program was intervening about two years too late. They needed to get involved before the young person got in trouble with the law.
That idea became the “Lighthouse Project.”
In partnership with District 51 and its suspension and expulsion programs, the Lighthouse Project will start by identifying kids who are deemed high risk for going into the justice system, and getting them the resources diversion would normally provide to kids who are already in the system.
This project could be transformative for the valley and its young people. While a diversion program for kids who are already in the justice system is important, their lives would be vastly improved if they never ended up there in the first place.
“A lot of what we’re seeing not only in Colorado, but across the country, is to the preventative front end,” Diversion Coordinator Jacque Berry said. “Keeping kids out of the justice system and in school, and I think that’s the right direction.”
We’ve written before about the importance of getting upstream of our problems, of fixing things before they become an issue, this program aims to do just that. If it is successful it will benefit the whole community by potentially reducing crime and having more students earn a high school diploma.
Colorado Mesa University, which is where the program will be located, also deserves praise for getting its students involved as mentors with the kids in the program. We think that will benefit both the youth, who will have a role model, already in college, to help guide them and the college student who will get valuable experience as a mentor.
“When you think about all the various academic programs CMU offers, whether that’s counseling psychology or social work or whether that’s in exercise science and education and so forth, there’s all these opportunities where we have college students who can benefit from mentoring youngsters that really need it,” CMU President John Marshall said.
It’s going to take some time to get this off the ground and we’ll be watching with interest to see how the program takes shape. Hopefully there will be measurable effects of this program in the coming years we can look to to see how effective it has been.
Until then we think Rubenstein, everyone involved with the diversion program, District 51 and CMU deserve credit for getting creative and proactive when it comes to caring for our vulnerable youth.