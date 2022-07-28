We’ve made it. After this weekend there will be NFL football every week until February, and for the first time in years, there’s reason for excitement for Broncos fans.
After six seasons of missing the playoffs, the Broncos finally feel like they have a shot at being relevant in the league again. That’s because the team has moved on to its sixth new starting quarterback since Payton Manning retired. Normally that’s not a great sign and in the past it wasn’t, but this year is different.
This year the starter isn’t Trevor Siemian or Case Keenum or Drew Lock. This year we’ve got Russell Wilson and a group of young talented players on both sides of the ball.
You can feel the difference and the new energy around the team since trading for Wilson earlier this year. And with training camp starting this week we’re finally hearing that the players feel exactly the same way.
“There’s so much buzz and excitement,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons told The Associated Press. “I know I’ve gotten up here every year and talked about how excited I am for the season and how you know, I really feel confident and comfortable with the group that we have going in. This year is just, I don’t know, just a little different than years prior. So I’m really excited for the year.”
In order to not get too excited there are concerns and reasons not to make space in the trophy case for another Lombardi just yet. Wilson had an injury to his throwing hand last season and there has been some recent reporting in The Athletic that some insiders see him as high maintenance.
The latter point we’re not too worried about and the Broncos coaching staff doesn’t see it as an issue, according to The Associated Press. Even so, we should all remain cautiously optimistic until we see what the team looks like on the field.
But, why does it matter if the Broncos are good or not? It’s just a game, but we’d argue having a good NFL team is more than that for a city and a state. Just ask someone in Cincinnati or elsewhere in Ohio how much better winning is than losing.
When you’ve got a losing team and everyone checks out you miss out on that collective enjoyment and excitement that an NFL season brings. It unites people around something fun, which is something we desperately need.
Too much of this world seems built around dividing us. Our politics are driven by the extremes to such an extent that it has paralyzed the entire system. Social media is designed to feed you the loudest voices fueling our basest, most negative, emotions.
With football we can find common cause around beating the pants off the Chiefs and Raiders. Finally! (We hope). That’s true of all sports, but the NFL is the biggest sport in the nation. When you’ve got a good NFL team it’s a mood enhancer for an entire region.
Even if you don’t like or watch football, we bet you’ll still notice the impact of a good Broncos team. People are happier and excited when they’re winning and that energy gets passed on.
So, we’re trying to tamp down our excitement a little. It is still July, but this is the first time in six years that training camp has been this much fun. We’re looking forward to feeling this good all season.