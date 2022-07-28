We’ve made it. After this weekend there will be NFL football every week until February, and for the first time in years, there’s reason for excitement for Broncos fans.

After six seasons of missing the playoffs, the Broncos finally feel like they have a shot at being relevant in the league again. That’s because the team has moved on to its sixth new starting quarterback since Payton Manning retired. Normally that’s not a great sign and in the past it wasn’t, but this year is different.