This week ballots will be sent by mail to all registered voters living in the city of Grand Junction. Typically local elections see less interest and lower turnout than the larger national elections — that’s backwards.

We encourage voters to research the candidates and issues in every election and get out and vote. An informed, engaged citizenry is necessary for our democracy to function. Here in Colorado, where we have the gold standard for voting systems, there really is no excuse. It’s as easy as checking the mail, filling out your ballot and dropping it in a drop box.

