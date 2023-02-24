It looks like higher interest rates have taken a bite out of what was a red-hot housing market in Mesa County. Despite the pain that is going to cause in the short term, that’s actually a good thing.
January 2023 recorded 488 active residential listings across Mesa County, though only 144 homes were sold, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Ryan Biller.
“You’re seeing this discrepancy between listings and properties sold largely because of the higher interest rates,” said Maureen Wixom, a Broker Associate at Bray Real Estate.
“At over 6%, these high interest rates really reduce peoples’ buying power. It scares a lot of buyers off and creates some uncertainty, especially amidst the inflation,” she said.
That’s the point of raising interest rates — to curb inflation. We can’t sustain annual inflation rates of 7.48%, like we experienced last year. Runaway inflation is a serious threat to the economy, so the Federal Reserve had to step in and raise rates.
Higher interest rates lead to less spending by consumers. They instead increase savings, which removes money from an overheated market. Banks and other financial institutions also tend to lend less money when borrowing becomes more expensive. This reduces the amount of money in circulation as well.
This works, as we’re seeing both in the national economy and here in Mesa County. Nationally the inflation rate is down to 6.41% from a high of more than 8% and it has been trending in the right direction. The housing news here is worrying for anyone trying to buy or sell a home, but it’s a healthy sign for the overall economy that money isn’t flooding into the market driving more inflation.
While a slower housing market may feel strange compared to the past couple years, it’s also a return to a more normal period for this area.
“A lot of this is actually relatively normal. Houses are sitting for longer and giving buyers more time to sift through their options and really think things through,” Wixom said. “This might seem especially peculiar because, compared to the last couple years, things were selling like crazy.”
It’s not all bad news either. Our commercial market remains strong, Wixom said. We’re also still seeing people move to the area, which will help keep the housing market solid, even if it’s not as hot as it was last year.
The cost of housing is also ticking down, which isn’t a bad thing considering how quickly prices have risen. Housing affordability is a major issue facing our area and the market has a role to play in addressing that problem.
Residential property prices did remain relatively high with January’s median home price in Mesa County at $366,000, but that is lower than the year-to-date median home price from 2022 of $373,000.
We know people will struggle because of the higher borrowing costs and that this will be a painful time for some members of our community. The best we can hope for is that this increase in interest rates will bring inflation in line quickly. That way we can ease back and return to a normally functioning economy with as little pain as possible.