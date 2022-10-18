For the last two years, students in Mesa County and across Colorado have been able to eat for free at school thanks to a federal program run during the COVID-19 pandemic. That program is coming to an end, but voters this year can choose to continue providing students with free lunch using state money. We think they should.
We saw the need for this here in Mesa County. There was a significant increase in children participating in the lunch program when it was made free.
The ballot measure to continue to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income, is called Proposition FF. It would require districts to pursue federal funding for school lunches and fill in the gap by restricting the amount of money that households earning at least $300,000 could deduct from their Colorado taxable income, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun.
Hunger is a major detriment to students’ health and ability to learn. There have been many studies showing that kids who are fed have better attendance, are better behaved and do better academically.
While there are academic papers on the topic, it’s obvious when you think about it. We can all become irritable or distracted when we’re hungry.
We’d also note this ballot measure will help local farmers, as it provides grants for school districts to provide locally sourced food. That’s good for both the kids and our local farmers.
The benefits are real, but do we need to provide free meals to everyone? After all, the federal government will still provide assistance to low-income families through its free and reduced lunch program. You just have to show you qualify for the program by making less than a certain amount.
There are a few reasons why giving this benefit to all students makes sense to us.
As proponents of Proposition FF have argued, there can be a stigma around signing up for free and reduced lunch. This is something available to low-income people. It can be embarrassing to sign up for something like free lunch for the parents, but even more so for the kids. Making it available without having to sign up removes that barrier.
The income cut off to qualify is also lower than you might think. A family of four has to have an income of $51,000 or less to qualify. We’re sure there are many kids whose family income falls just outside that range who qualify for this program.
Whether this measure passes, the federal government should look at where it caps income for this program and adjust it.
Our biggest issue with this measure doesn’t really have anything to do with the measure itself. To us, the biggest question is why isn’t the federal government doing this? It stepped in during the pandemic and showed this program can work.
There isn’t an organized group opposing Proposition FF, but some critics, including Gov. Jared Polis, have spoken out. Polis in particular questioned whether this money would be better used to increase teacher salary or reduce class sizes. That’s a fair question. There certainly are needs in our education system in many different areas. Ideally, the federal government would extend this program in perpetuity, and the state could focus on another area. That’s not what happened.
The federal free school meal program was a success, and fed students who may not have otherwise gotten a meal. We’re facing the prospect of going backwards on this important issue. Colorado should not allow that to happen.