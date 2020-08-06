Bravo to Mike Anton.
The Grand Junction businessman just reinforced that local racial-justice activists aren’t imagining intolerance in this community. His brief address to the City Council on Wednesday hammered home why groups like RAW (Right and Wrong) exist.
Without Anton’s brazen declaration that RAW and the Black Lives Matter movement “need to go away,” perhaps the status quo crumbles a little more slowly. But by publicly marginalizing an anti-marginalization movement, Anton added urgency to the work of a council task force examining biases within the community.
He’s done a service to the community at a great personal cost. On Thursday, Lois Dunn, the president of the Western Colorado Business Alliance issued the following statement:
“The comments made by Mike Anton at the City Council meeting on August 5th regarding RAW and BLM are his and his alone. They do not reflect the views or position of the Western Colorado Business Alliance. Mr. Anton has been asked to resign and has officially done so.”
But this is all a dramatic subplot to a bigger, equally troubling story. Anton was a founding member of the Western Colorado Business Alliance, which ostensibly works to improve the business climate in Grand Junction and the region.
The alliance recently ignited controversy by paying for a billboard message that thanks some members of the council for their service, while excluding others. As Dunn explained, “It’s just to say, ‘Hey, we support you guys. We support the community and some of you council members support the values of our community more than others. That’s all we’re saying.”
Anton reinforced the billboard message by thanking council members by name Wednesday, leaving out members Anna Stout and Chuck McDaniel. Aside from the question of which “values” the WCBA thinks the community holds dear, we’re puzzled by how this obvious attempt to sow division — both among council members and within the community — is beneficial in any way. A dysfunctional and combative City Council is not in the interest of the business community.
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce formed the WCBA to add to its advocacy efforts on behalf of members in 2012. In a letter to the editor in Thursday’s paper, the Chamber’s board president made clear that the two organizations are distinct — even though the WCBA was founded to work hand in glove with the Chamber to promote the interests of its members. So we have the Chamber distancing itself from the WCBA and the WCBA distancing itself from Anton.
Meanwhile, Anton’s comments — bordering on threats — had a farcical quality. He had no problem exercising his right to speak at the council meeting. What exactly does Anton find so appalling about a group of people exercising their right to do the very same thing?
Members of RAW, an activist group that emerged in Grand Junction to advocate for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s homicide, have simply articulated changes they’d like to see in the community. They’ve started a peaceful dialogue to that end. They haven’t advocated for violence or called for defunding of the police.
Yet, several dozen counter-demonstrators showed up Wednesday. They gathered outside City Hall waving American flags, some carrying firearms.
These bully tactics are an embarrassment and, like Anton’s comments, send the wrong message about the community. But at least they confirm that we have a lot of work to do. It’s better than pretending that prejudice doesn’t exist here.