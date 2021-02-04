It’s hard to say why something as nonpartisan as the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act — shaped by a decade of grassroots collaboration from a variety of stakeholders — ever became “political” in the first place.
But here we are, wondering if political forces will finally allow for passage of a bill that the vast majority of Coloradans seems to want.
Recent polling shows the bill enjoys broad bipartisan support. According to Zogby Strategies, support for Colorado’s congressional representatives to advocate for the passage of the CORE Act stands at 84% overall, including 77% of Republicans.
The CORE Act is a result of a decade-long process, drawing the input of counties, businesses, ranchers, outdoor recreation groups, conservationists and sportsmen to protect — through a variety of designations — about 400,000 acres of public land largely situated on Colorado’s Western Slope.
It would designate 73,000 acres of wilderness, 80,000 acres of new recreation and conservation management areas, create the Camp Hale National Historic Landscape, and withdraw 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area from mineral leasing. It would also formally establish boundaries of the Curecanti National Recreation Area.
The legislation has support from the counties that are included (Eagle, Summit, San Juan, Ouray, San Miguel, Gunnison, Pitkin) and Garfield County has, in the past, supported the component of the bill within its jurisdiction (Thompson Divide). Mesa County commissioners have opposed the CORE Act, though no land affected by the legislation lies within Mesa County.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has called the CORE Act a “land grab” lacking stakeholder input. That’s not our assessment. County leaders within the CORE’s boundaries have told the editorial board that the proposed law provides common-sense provisions to protect watersheds, ranching, hunting and recreation, while largely honoring existing uses. Less than a quarter of the proposed protections involve a wilderness designation.
We see it as an investment in Colorado’s $62 billion outdoor recreation economy. It would be a shame for any member of Colorado’s congressional delegation to view it as anything else.
The Sentinel’ Dennis Webb reported the optimism shared by Colorado’s biggest proponents of the bill, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, all Democrats.
Bennet said he doesn’t know of any Democrats in the Senate opposed to the CORE Act. Indeed, dysfunction in the Senate — as opposed to objections to the bill’s language — appears to be the biggest stumbling block remaining.
Let’s hope 2021 is the year the CORE Act graduates from good idea to an actual law reflecting Coloradans’ love of the landscape.