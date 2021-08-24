One of the most highly anticipated moments of the pandemic arrived Monday with the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Full approval requires long-term evidence that the vaccine is safe and effective. Until Monday, people had been receiving Pfizer shots under the FDA’s emergency use authorization, leaving some Americans cold to the idea of taking an “experimental” vaccine.
“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
Medical authorities are hoping the full-approval label helps persuade skeptics to get a shot.
About 30% of unvaccinated people say they were waiting for vaccines to receive full approval, according to a survey of 1,888 adults conducted in June by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Now that full approval for one vaccine is here, it’ll be interesting to see if vaccination rates improve. Better vaccine take rates may not depend solely on the attitudes of the vaccine hesitant. With full approval, businesses and organizations now stand on firmer ground to consider mandating vaccines as a condition of employment.
With full approval, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, have permission to advertise their product (which will be called Comirnaty) — another potential determinant of vaccine acceptance. Will seeing a Comirnaty commercial interspersed with ads for beer and insurance come across as reassuring to consumers?
Full approval of the Pfizer vaccine is an important development, hopefully soon to be followed by full approval for the other vaccines and emergency use authorization for children under 12, who can’t yet be immunized.
Soon, anyone who has been immunized for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella or polio will be hard pressed to explain why they resist a COVID vaccine that has undergone similar rigor to be approved.