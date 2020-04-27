There are young adults among us who are going to grow up to be infectious disease specialists because the COVID-19 pandemic struck at a golden moment in their lives.
Remember the scores of young men and women anxious to enlist in the military following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001? There are young, curious minds spellbound by how an invisible microbe has upended life as we knew it. Some of them are already imagining themselves as future Dr. Faucis, preparing for their own war against tomorrow’s novel viruses.
How will their experiences — shaped by social distancing and massive federal borrowing — improve pandemic response in the future?
They will certainly emphasize the need for data. Lack of data is what’s causing the biggest disruptions today. We’ve closed down large swaths of the economy because we don’t know how lethal this virus is.
Random sampling could tell us what percentage of the population has the virus or had it and recovered. Testing only the very sick tells us nothing about how many Americans are infected but asymptomatic. As many researchers have been quick to point out, the true fatality rate is the portion of those infected who die — not the deaths from confirmed cases. Lack of testing skews fatality rates, possibly to the point of misguided policy prescriptions.
That’s not to question any governor’s stay-at-home orders. Those are required precisely because we don’t know what we’re dealing with. No one wants to take the chance to reopen too soon because lives are on the line. But a 12-year-old reading newspapers or watching TV today can’t help but wonder why science wasn’t ready for this.
Science was ready. Science is ready. This isn’t a science question. It’s a public policy question about stockpiling the scientific community’s resources and knowledge and having them ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.
What our future scientists can see is that we’re going to end up spending $2.4 trillion to $3 trillion this year alone just dealing with the economic fallout from the virus when an annual allocation of a few billion on research and preparation would allow us to tackle a future virus head-on.
An ounce of prevention ...
We don’t know why Mesa County has emerged from the initial stay-at-home phase of this pandemic in such good shape. Hopefully a ramp-up in testing will offer some answers. It can’t just be geographic isolation. The Navajo Nation is far more isolated — a much bigger area than Mesa County with far fewer people — yet with 1,500 known cases compared to our 40. Social distancing had to play a key role in keeping our infection rate down. At last count, Mesa County had nearly 1,000 people test negative for the virus.
Has sheer luck kept us from a single COVID-19 death? Or did we actually peak from a high rate of asymptomatic cases early, like in February or March? Or did social distancing work its magic? Answering these questions will drive the next generation of scientists — and hopefully keep us from having to live through a future pandemic so devoid of data.