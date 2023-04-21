Wolves are coming to Colorado. It’s just a question of when.
But there’s a lot of angst and skepticism about a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature that would delay reintroduction until a federal rule is adopted that would provide more flexibility in how wolves in Colorado are managed under the Endangered Species Act.
Where proponents of reintroduction see delay tactics, we see prudence and contingency planning. And if developments occur as Dan Gibbs hopes they will, then the bill will be unnecessary and unused.
But better to have it and not need it than the other way around.
Last month, Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, told the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee in a hearing that Senate Bill 256 “is a solution in search of a problem.”
He noted that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expressing confidence that it will complete the proposed rule by December, in time for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s plan to begin reintroducing wolves by the end of this year to meet the deadline in a 2020 wolf-reintroduction measure passed by state voters.
The lawmakers behind SB 256 are worried about the impacts to ranchers and others if reintroduction begins without the rule in place. Hence a bill that takes that possibility off the table.
Senate Bill 256 cleared the Senate on Monday by a 28-6 vote and is expected next to be considered in committee in the House. It is sponsored by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon; Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta; and Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs.
Roberts said in an email this week that the bill he is pursuing states what the Department of Natural Resources and Governor’s Office have repeatedly stated, that a 10(j) rule is essential prior to wolf reintroduction.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to adopt a 10(j) rule, which references section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act. A 10(j) rule would let the state restore wolves as an experimental population and manage them with relaxed protections, allowing for some lethal management of wolves, such as in cases of problem wolves attacking livestock.
The bill would give the state the legal guarantee to ensure that a 10(j) “is secured prior to reintroduction of wolves and would be a major benefit to the ranchers and rural Coloradans that will have to live with the daily impact of wolves,” Roberts told the Sentinel.
Sen. Will is on record saying he and Roberts didn’t run the bill as a stall tactic. And the bill has been amended to remove language concerning an appeals process that could have potentially dragged out reintroduction until 2029.
CPW is right in its attempt to honor the intent of the voter-approved measure to get paws on the ground by the end of the year. Fish and Wildlife is to be commended for taking on the heavy lift of constructing a rule in a small window to meet that deadline. But if it doesn’t happen, SB 256 won’t be a major hindrance. Things would move forward as quickly as the rule is approved.
We agree with Mesa County commissioners, who approved a letter this week supporting a proposed 10(j) rule, and we urge the Colorado House of Representatives to consider the importance of the flexibiity the rule will provide in minimizing any potential harm wolves may cause.