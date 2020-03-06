In polite society, we don’t refer to people from countries south of the U.S.-Mexico border who are living here without documentation as “wetbacks.”
Aside from the derogatory nature of the term, it’s not reflective of actual trends. Since 2016, people who overstayed their visas accounted for 62 percent of the newly undocumented, while 38 percent had crossed a border illegally, according to a report released last year by the Center for Migration Studies.
But the point here is that if we’re willing to agree that “wetback” isn’t an appropriate term, then it’s fair to look at the other end of the spectrum and debate what’s acceptable.
The Colorado House of Representatives sparred a bit over a bill that would change “illegal alien” to “unauthorized worker” wherever the terms appears in state statutes.
Cue the critics ready to pounce on lawmakers for wasting time on trivialities instead of tackling something more pressing, like a transportation funding bill with a realistic chance of passing.
After all, does it really matter what we call people who are living here without authorization? The law doesn’t care whether they’re “undocumented workers” or “illegal aliens” (the preferred term in the Trump administration’s Justice Department) or “forced migrants.” The law is going to deal with them based on legal status and standing, regardless of terminology.
Debate on House Bill 1294 started on an inflammatory note, with the bill’s main sponsor, Denver Democrat Susan Lontine, saying the term “illegal immigrant” amounted to codified hate speech.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported in Saturday’s paper, several Republicans said the term “illegal alien” has long been in use, and is even in federal law.
Lontine’s argument is that words matter very much — that the current terminology is “a way of speaking of people as though they’re less than human.”
That argument seemed to work — or at least lead to a dialogue that ended in a compromise. Instead of changing “illegal alien” to “undocumented immigrant” as the bill originally proposed, some Republicans, including Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, said they could support a change to “unauthorized worker.”
Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, opposed the bill as it was initially introduced, asking “why are we playing with words?” but later supported the change to “unauthorized worker.”
“Those of us that know and live around the immigrant population, and know the value that they can contribute to our economy, and understand fundamentally what these people do for our country every day, I think this is a good compromise,” Holtorf said.
Hear, hear. We are heartened to know that our lawmakers are sensitive enough — and earnest enough — to have an honest discussion about labels and find common ground on eliminating those that can be construed as derogatory.
The bill requires a final House vote, which could come as early as Monday, before heading to the Senate for more debate. One thing we’re curious about is how the Senate will reconcile the fact that not all undocumented immigrants in this country are workers. If words truly matter, it seems that the bill still needs a little work.