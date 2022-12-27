For more than a decade, volunteers and organizations have come together to place wreaths on the headstones of military veterans and their families around Christmas time in what has become a special tradition in the valley.
This year, more than 4,300 wreaths were placed at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado and on veterans graves at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, Whitewater Cemetery and Crown Point Cemetery, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Ann Wright.
More than a hundred volunteers from the community, civic and military-associated groups joined in the effort to lay the wreaths, saying each veteran’s name before putting down a wreath.
This annual act of remembrance of the service of our veterans did not spring up by accident. Art Edwards and the Western Slope Patriot Guard Riders made a big effort to bring Wreaths Across America to Mesa County. In the early days, Edwards was short on both resources and volunteers. We’re glad to see that things have changed, with his phone ringing off the hook from all the people looking to get involved.
Considering all the emails, phone calls and texts it takes to organize the event each year, Edwards considers handing things off to another Patriot Guard member. But seeing the green wreaths and red bows at the cemetery, spending time with other riders and hearing the appreciation from veterans’ families makes it all worth it to Edwards.
“I enjoy what I do. I enjoy the camaraderie with the other riders,” Edwards said. “It’s all about the veterans and the families. It’s just something I really enjoy doing.”
We love how this time of year tends to bring out the best in people and this is a great example of that phenomenon.
When Edwards started this about 15 years ago, few people knew about the Christmastime program that started with Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine. He thought it would be a nice way to recognize our veterans during the holidays. That first year he could only raise enough to pay for wreaths for about half the headstones in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Edwards didn’t let that get him down and he, and other volunteers, continued to work to build it into the event it is today.
Reading Edwards’ story in the Sunday Sentinel just goes to show how all of us have the power to make a positive contribution to this community — whether large or small. All it takes is an idea and the willingness to work at it.
We all, from time to time, see a situation or an issue in our community and think someone ought to do something about it. Edwards’ story is a good reminder that we can be that someone.
It doesn’t have to be a big event or solve an intractable problem, but simple acts with the intention of making this a better place do pay off over time.