There are numerous issues on the ballot with fiscal implications for voters. In our view, a small property tax hike that will benefit the work of the Colorado River District is the one voters need to support most.
In other words, whether you vote to lower the personal income tax rate or agree to a payroll deduction to fund a paid family leave insurance program, be sure to vote “yes” for Ballot Issue 7A, which we view as critical to maintaining an adequate water supply on the Western Slope.
Don’t take our word alone. The Colorado River District tax-hike proposal is supported by ranchers, conservation groups and water providers alike. Club 20, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership all back the proposal because they all understand that without water, our future is grim.
Flows in the Colorado River have been diminishing in the last two decades. The river basin in Colorado is getting stretched like a rubber band between demands from the Front Range and lower basin states. Meanwhile, a multi-decade drought, rising temperatures and vulture investors buying agricultural land on the Western Slope are putting more pressure on the district to find innovative ways to preserve healthy river flows at time when it’s struggling financially.
The district works to conserve, protect and develop water in the Colorado River Basin in western Colorado. Its finances have been hurt by declining oil and gas revenues and impacts from the state Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) and Gallagher constitutional amendments. The Gallagher measure’s treatment of residential property taxation in Colorado has reduced tax collections in some tax districts in rural parts of the state.
The district board has placed a measure on the November ballot to boost the district’s property tax rate to 0.5 mills. The district’s levy is now capped at 0.252 mills
The move would raise the district’s annual revenue by an estimated $4.9 million and cost an additional $1.90 per $100,000 in residential property value. For business property, it would cost another $7.70 per $100,000 in assessed valuation.
The river district measure also proposes relieving the district from TABOR’s limits on how much revenue it can collect and spend in any year. The district still would have to go to voters for any further hike in its tax rate.
It is proposing to use just 14% of the new revenues the tax measure would raise to address its financial troubles. It plans to use the rest to partner with others on projects focused on agriculture, infrastructure, healthy rivers, watershed health and water quality, conservation and efficiency.
Lining irrigation ditches, piping canals, litigating water cases brought by Front Range transmountain diverters and restoring watersheds that have been ravaged by wildfire all cost money that the district doesn’t currently have.
We need the district to continue doing what it’s done for the past 80 years — and that’s to ensure that we have enough cool and clear water for human consumption, agriculture, healthy fish habitat, recreation and to support wildlife and healthy aquifers.
There’s no sunset on this measure and shouldn’t be as far as we’re concerned because the need to protect West Slope water isn’t going to go away. The only way we can grow economically is to be able to accommodate more people with a finite supply of water. Consider supporting 7A as one of the most important investments we can make in our future.