The city of Grand Junction is mulling over whether to start a pilot program for bringing e-bike and e-scooter micromobility companies to the city.
Planner Dani Acosta said the city is going to put out a request for proposals for a one-year pilot program for micromobility solutions, but before that, the city wants to figure out how to regulate operators and reckless/careless driving, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
We think this is a great idea, and we’re glad the council is considering it. E-bikes and e-scooters have been used successfully in other cities, though there have been problems as well. When done right, they provide a safe alternative to car trips, taking cars off the road and getting people more exercise as they get around town.
City Attorney John Shaver said the city wants to take this process in increments and be ready to go in different directions, depending on how the pilot program goes. We think that is a wise way to go when introducing a new service. The city should be prepared to try things and see what works.
City Council member Abe Herman brought up some valid equity considerations from the prospective companies, saying, “This is a method of transportation for people who don’t have cars, who don’t have means, and from the company’s perspective, they’re looking at what’s most profitable, but from our city perspective, we will also want to consider access to our underserved portion of the community.”
Acosta said that will be one of the metrics the city looks at when evaluating the pilot program. We agree with Herman that these modes of transportation could be very valuable to people who can’t afford a car or are unable to drive.
We’d also like the city, when it does evaluate the pilot program, to not just judge the providers and the users, but to look at what the city should do to make these modes easier for people to use.
Right now, the Riverfront Trail is more of a recreational trail, but the city could look at ways to connect it to destinations within the city. It should also, when constructing roads, prioritize adding protected bike lanes or, better yet, detached multi-use paths through the city.
The city’s infrastructure today has a long way to go toward providing safe routes for bikes and scooters. Though we should give them credit for what they have done so far, especially around signage, which was installed and helps direct bike riders to the safest routes through the city.
Anyone who drives around Grand Junction can tell traffic has increased over the last few years. The city has had to invest millions in expanding its road infrastructure, but the best way to combat traffic is to take cars off the roads.
If even a handful of people take the bike or scooter option, that would go a long way to reducing traffic and slow the need for further road expansion. It’s a smart way to help address the problem at a fraction of the cost. We’re glad the city is taking an innovative approach and leading the way on this issue.